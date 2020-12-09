Oh, yeah! Tyler Cameron is looking pretty darn good these days. The 27-year-old Bachelor Nation star was captured going shirtless out and about in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, December 8, as well as posting some thirst traps to his own personal social media, showing just how dedicated to the gym he’s been lately.

“Ain’t nothing like that Florida get right … never leaving,” Cameron captioned a series of workout shots, showing off his ripped abs and buff pecs. For those who can’t get enough of his hot bod, a photographer captured a series of Cameron strolling about in a pair of sweatpants and Calvins, whipping off his white T-shirt to show off even more eye candy.

Cameron is used to flaunting his goods to a wide audience, after first becoming a fan favorite on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. After the 25-year-old Bachelorette sent Cameron packing, he took up famously with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The model couple connected in August 2019 and were seen multiple times walking around the Big Apple. Things ended shortly after in October when the former Victoria’s Secret model rekindled her previous long-time romance with Zayn Malik. in December of that year.

Cameron is currently rumored to be dating Instagram model Ireland Borba. He says he isn’t involved with her but caused tongues to wag when he reportedly left his pals in the Big Apple to spend time with Borba before heading to his home in Florida. Borba also lives in Florida.

Cameron confessed earlier this year that he still thinks about Brown. In an interview with Us Weekly, he related to thinking about “all these what-ifs” had he ended up getting the final rose on season 15 of the reality show.

The Barkitecture host also admitted he often wonders what would have been like to plan a wedding with the southern belle. “[It’s] definitely something I think about, and we’ve talked about [it] before,” he said. “But, you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”