Tom Cruise clearly hasn’t found it easy shooting a movie during a pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped him from moving ahead with production on his forthcoming flick, Mission Impossible 7.

The film crew has spent the last couple of months filming scenes out in Europe, but their efforts taking social distancing regulations into consideration hasn’t always been easy, with Cruise infamously losing his cool on two staff members earlier this month for standing too close to one another at a computer screen.

According to The Sun, however, the Jack Reacher star has spent millions of dollars to turn a former military base into a film studio and ensuring that the rest of production for his highly-anticipated film continues without any problems.

The studio will be “COVID-secure,” according to the publication, who further adds that the remaining crew is moving to a former tank design base in Surrey at the top of 2021.

News of Cruise’s plans to move production to a “safer” location comes just weeks after the father of one ranted at his colleagues for breaking COVID rules during filming at Leavesden in Hertfordshire, and stressed that “if I ever see it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

“And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too,” he continued. “And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down.”

Well, it turns out that Cruise didn’t have to do the firing because five people are said to have quit and left the project early when the 58-year-old was alleged to have “launched into a second rant” just days after his initial explosive outburst.

His film crew wasn’t happy with Cruise’s harsh words, with an insider noting that while it’s understandable for the actor to be furious over his team breaking social distancing guidelines, it’s been a work in progress for everyone to adapt to the regulations, particularly while shooting a big-budget motion picture.

“Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” a source told The Sun.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him.”

As Cruise had already mentioned in his rant, the news outlet adds that Cruise feels an immense amount of pressure on his shoulders given that the Hollywood studio is relying on him to keep production going, having already invested so much time and money into ensuring the precautions are met so the crew can continue filming.

Mission Impossible 7 is expected to be released on November 19, 2021 — that is if Cruise isn’t faced with any further delays concerning COVID-19.