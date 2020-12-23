Just because Tom Cruise is the top gun, doesn’t mean his Mission: Impossible 7 crew members have to like him.

Staffers on set of his latest action-packed picture have been “walking on eggshells” ever since Cruise, 58, went coastal after seeing two crew members break COVID-19 guidelines. “They believe it had a lot to do with his ego,” a source told Us Weekly. “Good intentions aside, he didn’t need to rant and rave the way he did.”

The actor, who reportedly spent $665,000 from his own pocket to make sure Mission: Impossible continued filming, was “actually appalled anyone would jeopardize filming with an act of such sheer stupidity,” the source dished. “According to him, there’s no margin for error, especially when so many other productions have been shut down.”

Several productions in Hollywood and beyond were forced to put a pause on things after actors and/or crew members tested positive for COVID-19, and Cruise isn’t planning to be one of the many.

WAS TOM CRUISE JUSTIFIED IN CURSING OUT THE ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE’ CREW? SEE REACTIONS

OK! previously reported Cruise threatened to fire anyone on set who did not follow safety protocol while filming amid the ongoing pandemic. “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” leaked audiotape from his first meltdown revealed. “And if anyone in this crew does, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again,” he threatened. “We are not shutting this f**king movie down. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers! I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

It seems Cruise couldn’t keep it together, even after he let off steam and voiced his frustrations. As OK! reported, the star had another outburst, which resulted in five staffers walking out. “The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since,” a source said of his second rampage on December 15 — the same night the news broke about his first tirade. “Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger, and several staff have walked.”

CHEERS! KATIE HOLMES SHARES 5 TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS — AT HOME

Even A-list celebs weighed in on the movie star’s controversial rant. George Clooney recognized that Cruise has a lot on his plate, as he is the star and producer of the upcoming film, but said he wouldn’t have handled the situation the way Cruise did. “You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky,” the 59-year-old told Howard Stern on December 16. “You do have a responsibility for everybody else, and he’s absolutely right about that.”

Despite Clooney’s support, Leah Remini — who has criticized the Mission: Impossible star in the past for his support of the Church of Scientology — didn’t think Cruise’s rant was authentic, claiming it was “for public relations reasons only.” Remini also asserted that the father of three “does not care about the families of his crew” and thinks Hollywood isn’t capable of making movies without him, which she noted was absurd.