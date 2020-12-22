In even more legal trouble! Tom Girardi has been accused of not paying his court reporting company, Veritext, nearly $550,000 Us Weekly reported.

The unpaid invoices total $548,941,28 and Vertitext are believed to be taking legal action against Girardi.

This comes after Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage, in what at the time felt like a surprise announcement before Jayne then accused Giradi of cheating on her. Jayne recently asked for spousal support during their divorce proceedings which was shot down by Girardi.

Jayne briefly posted and deleted photos from an old cell phoned that belonded to Giardi which allegedly showed messages from California judge Justice Tricia A. Bigelow who was said to be “f***ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.” The messages included texts such as “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f***ing you,” and “Miss you babe. Makeup sex?” There were also said to be requests for Girardi to pay a doctor but the judge said “I can ask my new boyfriend to pay if it’s a problem. He’s got big dough.”

However, the divorce and the alleged affair isn’t the only other legal battle Girardi is in. Girardi and Jayne were accused of banking settlement money intended for the families of the Lion Air Flight 610, which claimed 189 lives in 2018 “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” and even alleged that the split was a stunt as the couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

That’s not all! Business partners Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and Jill O’Callahan are suing to end their 1126 Wilshire Partnersup business as Girardi owes them each at least $315,000 in lost earnings on top of $442,000 each in lost equity. The trio claimed that Girardi never paid them the $315,000 income money they were owed and kept the money for himself.

Girardi is also being sued by Wells Fargo as he stopped paying monthly rent for office equipment.

Earlier this month, Girardi’s assets were frozen by a judge. In September Girardi said in court that he hadn’t “taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years,” in salary money.

And “At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money.”

Meanwhile, Jayne was “unaware” of the allegations as a source told Us Weekly that she never thought her ex “could be capable of doing what he has been accused of in court.”

“Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. She is just reeling from all of this … but Erika is a tough cookie and she isn’t stupid. She will get through this.”