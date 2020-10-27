After revealing his battle with brain cancer, The Wanted’s Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have welcomed their second baby.

Tom’s bandmate Max George spilled the tea on Tuesday, October 27, while on an episode of ITV’s Lorraine. The pop star said that Kelsey “gave birth to her second child last week.”

The couple also share 15-month-old daughter Aurelia together. They announced in May via Instagram that they were expecting another bundle of joy.

“So yes it’s true, we are having Baby Parker no 2!! We are beyond excited that our family is growing and Aurelia will be getting a new sibling 🥰,” the pregnant star captioned her Instagram post.

Earlier this month, the boybander revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why,” the 32-year-old posted on Instagram. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way,” he continued. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag.”

In an interview with Britain’s OK! Magazine, the “Walks Like Rihanna” singer told the outlet at the time that he hadn’t “processed” the news, explaining, “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F**king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself.”

Tom and Kelsey tied the knot in July 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2019.