Tory Lanez finds himself in legal trouble after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office pressed charges on him for assaulting a female friend earlier this summer.

According to a press release obtained by E! News, the defendant and victim — the 28-year-old rapper — got into an argument on July 12 “while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

The charges against Lanez obtained by the publication did not identify Megan Thee Stallion by her name, but reports from earlier in the summer about Lanez assaulting Stallion match the details on the charges.

Stallion, 25, had confirmed in a recent Instagram post that she “suffered gunshot wounds [on July 12] as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery,” she shared on July 15. “But it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Lanez, in his defense, denied that he shot Stallion in his latest album Daystar. He sent out the message through his 17 tunes that were a part of the album.

On the track titled “Money Over Fallouts,” Lanez sings, “How the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? / How the f–k your team is trying to pay me in some whole millions / I just lost like $10 million because this cold business / But I got like 10 million followers that’s gon’ roll with me / Fans that support me because they know my heart.”

Lanez also declared that he was interested in Kylie Jenner, which made Stallion jealous.

“Me and Kylie still off in the pool / We was chilling, kicking s–t, was cool / Both of us didn’t know you was tripping,” read the verses of his rap. “Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping, for the simple reason / You invited me, but I can’t act like shawty didn’t excite me.”

Stallion had posted pictures of stitches on her foot over the summer to prove that she hadn’t laid out false allegations.