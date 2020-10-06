Trey Songz took to Instagram to share he recently tested positive for coronavirus.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH THE COVID-19

“I’ve taken many tests as I’m protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically. Unfortunately, this time it came back positive,” the singer told fans in an Instagram video on Monday, October 5. “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of a thousand Black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously.”

The 35-year-old said he “will be self-quarantining” at his home until he receives a negative test. He also urged anyone who comes in contact with the novel virus to take it seriously while telling his 12.2M followers: “Don’t be like the President.”

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

The “Slow Motion” singer added, “I don’t know how many of you know, but my grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was. So I’ve always taken it seriously.” He concluded the video by thanking his fans for their support and love during this time.

“Down but not out! Stay safe y’all!” The “Mr. Steal Your Girl” artist captioned the video, adding: “Wear your mask. Wash your hands.”

WHO IS TREY SONGZ‘S BABY MAMA?

In May 2019, the “Na Na” singer confirmed he had a son via Instagram. “My son Noah,” he captioned the snap of the newborn. “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.” The announcement came shortly after Songz posted a black-and-white photo of his hand holding a baby foot. He captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

He celebrated his son’s first birthday in April with touching Instagram pics of the two with Songz’s baby mama. “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully,” he wrote. “I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”