Matt Damon's Sweetest Red Carpet Moments With His Wife Luciana Barroso and Their 4 Daughters: Photos

Photo of Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso and his daughters.
Matt Damon frequently brings his daughters and his wife to his red carpet events.

Aug. 18 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Hollywood's No. 1 family man!

Whenever Matt Damon, 53, hits a Hollywood event, there's a good chance one of his five favorite ladies are by his side, as he and wife Luciana Barroso, 46, share daughters Alexia, 25, Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13.

Whether it is the Oppenheimer premiere or the 2024 Met Gala, Damon's family always shows up to support him and his success.

Scroll to see the brood's sweetest red carpet moments!

matt damon sweetest red carpet wife luciana barroso daughters photos
The stunning family-of-six was most recently spotted at the July 31 premiere of The Instigators, a film in which the Massachusetts native stars in alongside pal Casey Affleck.

The crew stepped out in formal attire to Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. The couple's youngsters coordinated their looks for the star-studded event, as the girls all wore long dresses and black high heels.

matt damon sweetest red carpet wife luciana barroso daughters photos
Back in May, Damon stepped out on another red carpet alongside his boo, whom he met at a Miami bar in 2003. The duo blessed crowds outside of The Mark Hotel in NYC as they prepared to leave for the 2024 Met Gala.

The pair wore dreamy ensembles for the night inspired by "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," as the Saving Private Ryan alum sported a classic black suit with a bowtie and Barroso had on an elegant white gown.

matt damon sweetest red carpet wife luciana barroso daughters photos
The famous brood even traveled to join their loved one for the premiere of his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer in Paris, France.

On July 11, 2023, the six attended the screening together at the Le Grand Rex, where they posed for some adorable shots. In the images, Damon is joined by his four daughters, including Alexia, whom he formally adopted after tying the knot with Barroso in 2005.

matt damon sweetest red carpet wife luciana barroso daughters photos
In March 2023, the clan graced yet another one of the Ocean's Twelve star's premieres, however, only Damon's three youngest children, Isabella, Gia and Stella, attended alongside their mother and father.

The offspring all donned floral patterns for the outing, which honored the opening of Air.

matt damon sweetest red carpet wife luciana barroso daughters photos
Damon and Barroso amazed fans at The Last Duel red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September 2021.

The Hollywood hunk and the brunette beauty cleaned up especially well in their formal attire, as Barroso shimmered in a sequined black floor-length dress and Damon looked dapper in a black tux with a matching button-down shirt.

