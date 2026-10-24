'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's New Song Draws Mixed Reactions as Tammy Says Her Voice Is 'a Little Rough'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Amy Slaton is pursuing her dreams of becoming a singer, but not everyone is convinced she's ready for the spotlight.
The1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, received some brutally honest feedback from her sister Tammy Slaton and a vocal coach while recording a new song in a sneak peek of the TLC show's upcoming October 27 episode.
Amy Slaton Heads to the Recording Studio
In a preview, Amy steps into a recording studio to perform an original country-rap song.
The track features lyrics about escaping city life and enjoying time outdoors, with references to a Chevy, inner tubes and a peaceful lakeside getaway.
As Amy begins singing, her performance immediately catches the attention of those watching, including Tammy, 40.
The reality star has been exploring songwriting throughout the season, turning her poetry into music with the assistance of artificial intelligence.
However, performing the material herself presents an entirely different challenge.
Tammy Slaton Says Amy's Voice Is 'a Little Rough'
Although Tammy initially appeared supportive of her sister's musical ambitions, she admitted the recording session wasn't exactly flawless.
"The very first take in the studio, I thought she was good," Tammy said during a confessional interview.
However, she quickly acknowledged that Amy's nerves affected her performance.
"Her voice was a little rough. It was crackly. She was so nervous," Tammy explained.
Despite her criticism, Tammy appeared to recognize how intimidating the experience was for her younger sister.
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Vocal Coach Says Amy Slaton Faces an 'Uphill Battle'
Tammy wasn't the only person offering feedback on Amy's singing.
A vocal coach named Benny admitted that the reality star had a particularly distinctive sound.
"Amy's voice is like nothing I've ever worked with before," he said.
"It kind of hits you like this big flood. This is going to be an uphill battle for Amy," Benny continued.
The coach explained that Amy would need to improve her pitch and adjust her accent slightly so listeners could better understand her lyrics.
However, he suggested that developing those skills could help audiences connect with her music.
Amy Slaton Has Faced Criticism Over Her Music
Amy's latest recording session comes after she faced questions about using AI to help create her songs.
Nashville music industry consultant Clay Myers previously expressed skepticism about her creative process.
"Hearing that she has written this AI-generated song doesn't give me any confidence in her level of talent," he said in an earlier episode.
Amy, meanwhile, has been candid about how much her music means to her.
"It's really hard to have other people hear my song, especially my siblings," she admitted.
"I just want them to like the d--- song," she continued, explaining that the music was intended for her entire family rather than herself alone.
Despite the mixed reactions, Amy appears determined to continue pursuing her passion.
Fans can watch her recording session when 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, October 27, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.