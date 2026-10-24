REALITY TV NEWS '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's New Song Draws Mixed Reactions as Tammy Says Her Voice Is 'a Little Rough' Source: TLC Amy Slaton received mixed reactions from her sister Tammy and a vocal coach while recording a new song. Taylor Camp Oct. 24 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amy Slaton is pursuing her dreams of becoming a singer, but not everyone is convinced she's ready for the spotlight. The1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, received some brutally honest feedback from her sister Tammy Slaton and a vocal coach while recording a new song in a sneak peek of the TLC show's upcoming October 27 episode.

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Amy Slaton Heads to the Recording Studio

Source: TLC The '1000-Lb. Sisters' star has been exploring a new passion for songwriting.

In a preview, Amy steps into a recording studio to perform an original country-rap song. The track features lyrics about escaping city life and enjoying time outdoors, with references to a Chevy, inner tubes and a peaceful lakeside getaway. As Amy begins singing, her performance immediately catches the attention of those watching, including Tammy, 40. The reality star has been exploring songwriting throughout the season, turning her poetry into music with the assistance of artificial intelligence. However, performing the material herself presents an entirely different challenge.

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Tammy Slaton Says Amy's Voice Is 'a Little Rough'

Source: TLC Tammy Slaton admitted that her younger sister's voice sounded 'a little rough.'

Although Tammy initially appeared supportive of her sister's musical ambitions, she admitted the recording session wasn't exactly flawless. "The very first take in the studio, I thought she was good," Tammy said during a confessional interview. However, she quickly acknowledged that Amy's nerves affected her performance. "Her voice was a little rough. It was crackly. She was so nervous," Tammy explained. Despite her criticism, Tammy appeared to recognize how intimidating the experience was for her younger sister.

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Vocal Coach Says Amy Slaton Faces an 'Uphill Battle'

Source: TLC A vocal coach named Benny told Amy Slaton that improving her pitch and delivery would be an 'uphill battle.'

Tammy wasn't the only person offering feedback on Amy's singing. A vocal coach named Benny admitted that the reality star had a particularly distinctive sound. "Amy's voice is like nothing I've ever worked with before," he said. "It kind of hits you like this big flood. This is going to be an uphill battle for Amy," Benny continued. The coach explained that Amy would need to improve her pitch and adjust her accent slightly so listeners could better understand her lyrics. However, he suggested that developing those skills could help audiences connect with her music.

Amy Slaton Has Faced Criticism Over Her Music

Source: TLC Amy Slaton has incorporated artificial intelligence into her songwriting process.