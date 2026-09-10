HEALTH 1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Off 500-Lb Weight Loss While Enjoying Lake Trip With Sister Amy and Nephews Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Tammy Slaton showed off her smaller figure after 500-lb weight loss during a lake trip with her sister Amy Slaton and nephews. OK! Staff Sept. 10 2026, Updated 7:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton showed off her slimmer figure while taking a lake trip with her sister Amy Slaton and her sons, Gage and Glenn. TLC shared a promo on Instagram for the show's ongoing 11th season, which premiered on September 1. In the clip, Tammy could be seen sporting a much smaller figure while rocking a swimsuit on a day trip with her family.

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Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Tammy Slaton first debuted her slimmer figure last April.

She first debuted her new physique last April, nearly three years after her bariatric weight-loss surgery. Since the debut of the show, which documented both sisters trying to find ways to lose weight, Tammy has managed to shed over 500 pounds. Per The Sun, she lost another 10 pounds after undergoing skin removal surgery. At the beginning, Tammy reportedly weighed 725 pounds and had trouble doing simple tasks.

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Tammy Slaton Showed Off Smaller Figure in '1000-Lb Sisters' Promo

Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Tammy Slaton said she gets 'nervous' around Amy Slaton these days.

The promo for the show’s current season took a deeper dive into what the sisters have been going through in their lives, separately, as well as how their relationship has evolved since the start of the show. At one point, Tammy could be heard saying, “I'm a little nervous around Amy now. I just don't want to say the wrong things and mess up our relationship,” during a confessional.

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Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Tammy Slaton and her fiancée Andrea Dalton attended a therapy session together.

Another clip showed the reality TV star attending a therapy session with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton. Amy has also gone through her own weight loss journey since the beginning of the show. Per the publication, she has lost over 200 pounds in the years since. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2019.

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Fans Flocked to the Comments Section to Share Their Opinions

Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Many fans commented that they feel 'happy' for Amy Slaton.

Many fans took to the comments section of the promo post to share their enthusiasm for the new season of 1000-Lb Sisters. They also shared their opinions on the sisters and their relationship, saying, “They both get so jealous of each other.” “We need at least 20 seasons of this show,” another person wrote.

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Source: @TLC/INSTAGRAM Fans urged Tammy Slaton to let Amy Slaton 'spread her wings' if she wants to maintain a healthy relationship with her sister.