1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Off 500-Lb Weight Loss While Enjoying Lake Trip With Sister Amy and Nephews
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 7:28 a.m. ET
1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton showed off her slimmer figure while taking a lake trip with her sister Amy Slaton and her sons, Gage and Glenn.
TLC shared a promo on Instagram for the show's ongoing 11th season, which premiered on September 1. In the clip, Tammy could be seen sporting a much smaller figure while rocking a swimsuit on a day trip with her family.
She first debuted her new physique last April, nearly three years after her bariatric weight-loss surgery. Since the debut of the show, which documented both sisters trying to find ways to lose weight, Tammy has managed to shed over 500 pounds.
Per The Sun, she lost another 10 pounds after undergoing skin removal surgery. At the beginning, Tammy reportedly weighed 725 pounds and had trouble doing simple tasks.
Tammy Slaton Showed Off Smaller Figure in '1000-Lb Sisters' Promo
The promo for the show’s current season took a deeper dive into what the sisters have been going through in their lives, separately, as well as how their relationship has evolved since the start of the show.
At one point, Tammy could be heard saying, “I'm a little nervous around Amy now. I just don't want to say the wrong things and mess up our relationship,” during a confessional.
- '1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Dropping Weight Amid Second Pregnancy As Sister Tammy Slaton Loses Over 100-Lbs At Rehab
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Medication Mix-Up Triggered 'Manic Depression' as She Works to Repair Family Rift
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Family Drama Explodes: Amy Slaton 'Drifting' From Tammy After 'Toxic' Sibling's 500-Pound Weight Loss
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another clip showed the reality TV star attending a therapy session with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton.
Amy has also gone through her own weight loss journey since the beginning of the show. Per the publication, she has lost over 200 pounds in the years since. She underwent bariatric surgery in 2019.
Fans Flocked to the Comments Section to Share Their Opinions
Many fans took to the comments section of the promo post to share their enthusiasm for the new season of 1000-Lb Sisters. They also shared their opinions on the sisters and their relationship, saying, “They both get so jealous of each other.”
“We need at least 20 seasons of this show,” another person wrote.
“Tammy’s going to have to let Amy spread her wings. If she doesn't do that, their relationship is going to be wounded all over again,” a third person commented.
“I’m proud of Amy and happy for her. Everyone in her life should be uplifting and supporting her,” a fourth fan commented.
“Amy & Tammy started this show together & now Amy has gotten married & doing things with her life. Tammy is jealous. Tammy can do the same too; she just has to want to do it!!!” another person noted.