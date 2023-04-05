'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Granted 'Temporary Joint Custody' Of Kids Despite Claims Estranged Husband Is 'Violent'
Amy Slaton is going to have to continue to share her parental duties — at least for now.
A Kentucky judge granted both the 1000-Lb Sisters star and her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, "temporary joint custody" of their two sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months, as their legal woes wear on amid the parents' divorce battle.
Halterman — who filed for divorce on Monday, March 13 — vouched for his rights as a father, insisting he deserves equal custody since he's "been in a caregiver role for the children since birth."
Per the court-ordered agreement filed Wednesday, March 22, Slaton and Halterman must follow a "shared parenting schedule," in order to "maximize the amount of available parenting time."
Aside from trading off their parenting duties, the reality star and her soon-to-be-ex must "remain 500 feet from one another at all times" after Slaton filed for an emergency protective order from Halterman following a phone call to 911 claiming her estranged husband was "throwing things" and "became violent" during a domestic dispute.
The argument erupted due to conflict that "Amy wants to separate, but the male doesn't want to," the officer's report from Friday, February 24, explained, as OK! previously reported. Both of their young sons were home during the allegedly "violent" altercation.
"When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm," Slaton claimed in her order of protection, additionally calling him "mentally abusive" and "very controlling."
The emergency protective order specifically insists there will be "no physical discipline" from Halterman when it comes to caring for his little ones.
In addition to maintaining distance from one another, the separated spouses must "not make any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another," although it remains unclear how much might be disclosed during future seasons of TLC's 1000-Lb Sisters.
As they look to finalized their divorce Slaton and Halterman were ordered to file their 2022 taxes separately and were "permitted to claim one minor child and each being solely responsible for any resulting refund of deficiency," the court documents revealed.
The Sun received court documents regarding Slaton and Halterman's "temporary joint custody" of Glenn and Gage.