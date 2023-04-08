'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Ex Michael Halterman Ordered To Turn In His Firearms Amid Domestic Abuse Case

The court documents state the 40-year-old must "surrender any and all firearm(s) currently in his possession to the Sheriff." The father-of-two’s belongings will be held at the Sheriff's office until "required hearing is held or the action is dismissed."

Michael will be allowed to re-claim his firearms if the court does not order a domestic violence order or another restrictive order.

This requirement from the court and Amy's filing came after an allegedly aggressive fight between the pair on February 24. A few weeks later, Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.

The reality TV personality claimed "[Michael] is mentally abusive," in the case filing, further elaborating he is "very controlling" over her.