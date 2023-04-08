'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Ex Michael Halterman Ordered To Turn In His Firearms Amid Domestic Abuse Case
Michael Halterman has lost his right to bear arms.
The soon-to-be ex-husband of 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton), was court ordered to turn in his firearms amid the recent domestic abuse case the TLC personality opened against him.
The court documents state the 40-year-old must "surrender any and all firearm(s) currently in his possession to the Sheriff." The father-of-two’s belongings will be held at the Sheriff's office until "required hearing is held or the action is dismissed."
Michael will be allowed to re-claim his firearms if the court does not order a domestic violence order or another restrictive order.
This requirement from the court and Amy's filing came after an allegedly aggressive fight between the pair on February 24. A few weeks later, Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky.
The reality TV personality claimed "[Michael] is mentally abusive," in the case filing, further elaborating he is "very controlling" over her.
"The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat," she claimed, adding that he was "too violent" in front of sons Gage and Glenn. As OK! previously reported, Amy also told authorities that he was "throwing things" during the incident.
"When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm," the mom-of-two continued. "[He] won't give me money for our eight-month-old."
The star then described Michael’s allegedly lazy behavior, saying, "He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job."
Following the fight, Amy filed an emergency protection order on February 28. On March 7, Michael denied any claims of domestic violence, though he did admit that he fought with Amy’s sister "on or about" February 24.
After this incident, the court ruled that the couple must "remain 500 feet from one another at all times."
They also ordered Michael "must remove all clothing, paperwork, and personal effects" from their home "at an agreed-upon time and date." This will be the only occasion that he will be allowed on the property.
Additionally, Amy and Michael are not permitted to "make any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another."
All communication between the ex-lovers will be on a court supervised app.
