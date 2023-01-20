'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years: Photos
Tammy Slaton is proving she has what it takes to drop the weight! Following years of struggling to balance her relationships with food and alcohol, as well as struggling with depression, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has made incredible progress when it comes to her health.
The reality star admitted she finally hit rock bottom at the heaviest she'd ever weighed — 717lbs — and ever since, Tammy has been shedding the extra pounds at an Ohio-based rehab center where she's made some serious life changes and even sparked a new romance.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Tammy's transformation from Season 1 to Season 4 of the hit TLC series.
When 1,000-Lb Sisters debuted in January 2020, Tammy, 36, clocked in at 605lbs, while her sister Amy, 35, weighed just over 400lbs.
Over Season 2, Tammy was able to drop down a little bit to 596lbs, but by the end of the season she was back up to around 665lbs, whereas Amy had slimmed down to 275lbs.
The differences in their weight loss journeys were a regular source of tension between the siblings throughout the show.
Between late 2021 and early 2022, Tammy made the difficult decision to check into a rehab clinic in Ohio after several serious health scares threatened her life.
Although the exact number has not been confirmed, according to reports, the 36-year-old has lost around 100lbs while residing at the medical facility.
Tammy also met her new husband, Caleb Willingham, while at the treatment center. The duo later tied the knot in a ceremony on Saturday, November 21, of last year.
"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she announced at the time. "I'm married now!"
On Tuesday, January 3, Tammy shared a video to TikTok showing off her new look while rocking a red, v-neck tank top.
"You look so good Tammy!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "Keep up the good work, it really shows. 💕."
Nearly two weeks later, Tammy addressed her recent health journey in a new clip, admitting she wasn't allowed to say too much about it yet because she was still "under contract" with the network.
"I really wish I could talk about all this stuff that’s going on with my weight and my hair and my clothes, my marriage, but I can't," she confessed. "Season 4 is coming out January 17 ... I can’t give TLC FOMO. I mean, FOMO means ‘fear of missing out.’ I really can’t, I’m sorry."
1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.