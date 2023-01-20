'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Weight Loss Transformation Over The Years: Photos

Tammy Slaton is proving she has what it takes to drop the weight! Following years of struggling to balance her relationships with food and alcohol, as well as struggling with depression, the 1000-Lb Sisters star has made incredible progress when it comes to her health.

The reality star admitted she finally hit rock bottom at the heaviest she'd ever weighed — 717lbs — and ever since, Tammy has been shedding the extra pounds at an Ohio-based rehab center where she's made some serious life changes and even sparked a new romance.