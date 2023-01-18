'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Could Not Breathe At All' Moments Before She Almost Died: 'I Was About Gone'

Less than one hour after her arrival at the rehabilitation center, Slaton was in dire need of oxygen and had to be rushed to the emergency room for life-saving measures.

"I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped," the YouTuber confessed of the scary situation. "I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a medically induced coma."

'1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT' PRIOR TO BEING RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL & PLACED ON LIFE SUPPORT

“I was septic,” Slaton — who currently has a trach in her throat in order to receive the necessary amount of oxygen intake — noted.