'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Finally Able To Sit In Front Car Seat After Incredible Weight Loss: 'Major Victory'

Slaton filmed herself lip-syncing to the song “Throw It!” by Spiffy The Goat, however, her followers were more shocked to see the location of the 36-year-old’s jam session, as she wasn’t able to fit in a car seat prior to her 300-pound weight loss.

Although Slaton still needed her nasal cannula to help oxygen enter her lungs, this was a major second step in her health journey after freeing herself from her wheelchair just a few weeks earlier.

The reality star was definitely feeling confident as she recorded herself listening to the sultry song — and even desirably bit her lip at one point while nodding her head along to the music.