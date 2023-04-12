'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Spotted Puffing On Vape Pen With Full Cart Of Diet-Breaking Snacks After Dramatic Weight Loss
Is Tammy Slaton backsliding after losing over 300 pounds in her years-long weight loss journey?
The 1000-Lb Sisters star was spotted smoking from a vape pen and stocking up on snack foods while riding an electric scooter on an Easter weekend trip to the grocery store.
Tammy was photographed puffing on her vape just outside of a Kentucky-based Walmart after spending around two hours in the store with sister Amy.
The TLC star — who previously had a trach tube inserted into her neck and nearly died from a throat infection last year — was still hooked up to an oxygen tank at the time, and had a cart full of chips, Twinkies and Easter-themed toys.
However, it is unclear if the diet-breaking food items were for herself or for kids and other family members at their holiday weekend get-together.
This snack food fuel-up comes soon after Tammy sparked divorce rumors from husband Caleb Willingham after eagle-eyed fans noticed she changed her TikTok screen name from Willingham back to Slaton.
"No more Tammy Willingham?" one concerned user wrote in the comments section after noticing the change, while others asked questions about how "married life" was treating her in hopes of getting an inside scoop.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Caleb met while they were both inpatients at the same Ohio rehabilitation center for their respective weight related issues.
The two only dated for a few weeks before the 39-year-old popped the question in the medical center's parking lot, and later that same month, the lovebirds said "I Do" in an intimate wedding ceremony.
But according to a source, their wedded bliss was interrupted not long after Tammy returned home. Despite plans for Caleb to transfer from Ohio to another facility in Kentucky to be closer to Tammy, he reportedly failed to do the necessary insurance paperwork, leading the TLC star to feel "frustrated" by his lack of effort.
"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," a source spilled at the time. "They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."
The source spoke with The Sun about Tammy's grocery store visit.