'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Spotted Puffing On Vape Pen With Full Cart Of Diet-Breaking Snacks After Dramatic Weight Loss

Tammy was photographed puffing on her vape just outside of a Kentucky-based Walmart after spending around two hours in the store with sister Amy.

The TLC star — who previously had a trach tube inserted into her neck and nearly died from a throat infection last year — was still hooked up to an oxygen tank at the time, and had a cart full of chips, Twinkies and Easter-themed toys.

However, it is unclear if the diet-breaking food items were for herself or for kids and other family members at their holiday weekend get-together.