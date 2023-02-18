'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Showcases 300Lb Weight Loss After Being Approved For Bariatric Surgery
Tammy Willingham (neé Slaton) proudly revealed that she'd been approved for bariatric surgery in a recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that was filmed sometime last year.
Although her newly slimmed down figure has yet to be aired on the show, the TLC star has since taken to TikTok to show off her incredible weight loss.
On Thursday, February 2, the 36-year-old rocked a black t-shirt and a pair of heart shaped sunglasses as she gave fans a sneak peek of the changes to her body since checking into the Ohio rehab center.
Tammy first decided to move into the facility after she'd suffered a series of health woes — one of which left her with a breathing tube in her neck — and clocked in at her heaviest weight yet.
"If she doesn't get the surgery, she's gonna die because of her weight," her brother, Chris, lamented after she was hospitalized for a serious breathing issue.
A friend later spilled to an outlet that Tammy needed to reach a "goal weight of 550 pounds from around 700 pounds" to even be considered for bariatric surgery, but despite ups and downs with her mental and physical health, Tammy reportedly lost a whopping 300 pounds. She is currently believed to be just over 400 pounds at the moment.
Tammy didn't only learn healthier habits throughout her time in rehab, she also met the love of her life at the medical center! As OK! previously reported, shortly after going public with their relationship, the television personality announced she'd tied the knot with Caleb Willingham in November 2022.
"It was the best day of our lives," Tammy revealed of their nuptials. "There was so much love in the room. I'm thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come."
Tammy's younger sister, Amy, also gushed over how happy she was for her sister for reaching her weight goal and finally meeting that special someone.
"When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, 'That's good,'" Amy dished earlier this year. "Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn't motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations."
