From Rehab To Newlyweds: Everything We Know About '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton & Caleb Willingham's Whirlwind Relationship
From rehab mates to lovers!
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton fell hard, and fast, for her husband, Caleb Willingham. While battling similar health woes at a rehab center in Ohio, the couple's platonic relationship quickly turned into something more.
Keep scrolling to learn every detail about Mr. and Mrs. Willingham!
Tammy and Willingham met for the very first time in November 2021 when the reality star admitted herself into the weight loss center due to a struggling addiction to food.
Romantic sparks didn't fly immediately — except once they did, there were a whole lot of fireworks.
Almost one year later, Tammy started dating Caleb — and seemed to immediately know he was the one.
"Caleb and I started dating like two weeks ago," Tammy revealed during an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters on Tuesday, March 7. "I asked him if he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend. Like, I had a feeling."
After only dating each other for one month, Willingham decided to pop the question.
"Your girl’s engaged!" the 36-year-old excitedly announced in a private confessional during the Tuesday, March 14, episode of the hit TLC series.
"I don’t know how they’re gonna react. But I really hope they’re gonna be happy for me. I’m nervous,'' Tammy expressed of the jitters she was feeling prior to informing her family members about the October 2022 proposal.
The television personality decided to FaceTime her sister Amy, who happened to be with the gals' half-sister, Amanda, to spill the shocking news.
Tammy's siblings were left shocked, as Amy Slaton thought her younger sister was telling a joke "because she wants to marry a total stranger."
Little did her sisters know that there was another punch line to the situation: Tammy and Caleb's wedding would be just two weeks away.
"Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why rush anything?" Amanda questioned in a confessional interview.
Tammy didn't care what her family had to say, as she would later say "I do" in November 2022, despite her loved ones thinking it was too soon.
"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Tammy expressed of her wedding day. "It was magical."
"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb gushed about the first time he saw his wife in her wedding dress.