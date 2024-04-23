'13 Going on 30' Stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer Reunite for 20th Anniversary of Rom-Com in Hilarious Zoom Video: Watch

Grab the Razzles! Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer reunited virtually for the 20th anniversary of 13 Going on 30, which came out on April 23, 2004.

"#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you. 👴👵👵 To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving! 💕," the trio posted a video of them on Zoom via Instagram on April 23.