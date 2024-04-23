'13 Going on 30' Stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer Reunite for 20th Anniversary of Rom-Com in Hilarious Zoom Video: Watch
Grab the Razzles! Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer reunited virtually for the 20th anniversary of 13 Going on 30, which came out on April 23, 2004.
"#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you. 👴👵👵 To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving! 💕," the trio posted a video of them on Zoom via Instagram on April 23.
"Hi, thanks for watching our movie!" Greer, 48, said before her internet seemed to cut out.
"Judy, take the marbles out of your mouth!" Ruffalo quipped.
Garner, 52, then spoke about how they had cell phones at the time, but texting was not as advanced as it is today.
During the conversation, Ruffalo, 56, pointed out how he either gets approached by Hulk fans or 13 Going on 30 viewers.
- Fin Affleck, 15, Spotted for First Time Since Revealing New Name at Grandfather's Funeral
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 15-Year-Old Debuts New Name at Grandfather's Funeral
- Jennifer Garner Reveals the 'Hard' Part of Raising Her and Ben Affleck's 3 Kids: 'I'm Watching Them in This New Phase of Life'
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the group reuniting. One person wrote, "I am losing it over this. In the best way!❤," while another said, "All the feelings! ❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "I loved the movie. Specially chemistry along all the characters. 😍," while a fourth gushed: "One of the best films!!! ❤️❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, Garner joined Ruffalo when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, Calif.
First, the mom-of-three said Ruffalo has had such "rom-com success" due to "the scruffy hair, the untucked cute button down, both of which became like the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years."
She then admitted one of the viral scenes from the flick — in which Ruffalo's character, Matt, danced to "Thriller" alongside Garner's character, Jenna Rink — almost didn't happen.
“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did,” Garner joked, referencing his past costars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to 'Bro, this is not for me.’"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out," she spilled in her speech.