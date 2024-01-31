Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's Drama Is 'Water Under the Bridge' as Stars Hope to 'Nurture' Their Children's Bond: Source
The kids brought them together!
According to a source, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have squashed any animosity between them in order to strengthen their children’s relationships with one another.
The two women, whose families became intertwined when Garner’s ex Ben Affleck — with whom she shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 — married Lopez, 54, in 2022. The famous singer has twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony.
Despite rumored tension between the trio, they have seemingly come to an agreement in regard to their offspring.
“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” the insider said. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”
The five kids have created a strong bond, and the three co-parents work together to make sure the step-siblings get to spend time together.
“They communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc. They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the source explained. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”
“Anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge” they added. “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around.”
As OK! previously reported, the three parents were seen being amicable while at a school event this week.
The stars all wore casual ensembles while spending time with Seraphina, Samuel and Emme.
Another source spilled further details into the brood’s unique dynamic, expressing similar sentiments about how they "are all mature" and have put in the work to make "their children the focus of those relationships."
Additionally, Affleck is supposedly very supportive of the 13 Going on 30 actress’ romance with her boyfriend, John Miller.
"Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John," the insider shared. "They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another."
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," they said of Garner's happiness.
"Their family life is great too," the source emphasized about the blended clan. "The kids are all friends. They get along really well."
Us Weekly reported on the trio's children's relationships.