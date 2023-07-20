Relatable Queen! Selena Gomez Looks Stunning in Makeup-Free Selfie at IHOP
She's just like us!
On Thursday, July 20, Selena Gomez shared a bare-faced selfie on Instagram while sipping coffee at IHOP.
Gomez's skin glowed as she sported a pair of pink cat eye glasses and a casual gray shirt, while her hair was styled in effortless waves.
IHOP has seemingly become a staple restaurant for the brunette beauty, as she's been spotted at the establishment in the past with famous ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and BFF Taylor Swift.
The au naturale photo came on the heels of the apparent feud between the Disney alum, 30, and her ex's wife, Hailey Bieber.
As OK! reported, the drama began when fans assumed the Rhode Skin founder was taking a dig at Gomez after she uploaded a picture of her perfectly shaped eyebrows following a post by the actress in which she joked about her over-laminated brows.
After the incident occurred, fans flocked to Gomez's side, calling Bieber a "mean girl." The model later opened up and admitted she received death threats over the issue, which she claimed never existed to begin with.
"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," Bieber said on The Circuit With Emily Chang, June 29.
"This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she noted about the intense backlash she received.
"That can be really dangerous. I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused," Bieber added. "I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I'm just not about that."
"I want to be able to bring people together," the 26-year-old insisted. "I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature."
"Because of a guy? It's awful. I hate it. I've hated it since the beginning," she concluded, alluding the supposed bad blood all stemmed from Gomez's previous relationship with her husband.