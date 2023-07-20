Relatable Queen! Selena Gomez Looks Stunning in Makeup-Free Selfie at IHOP

"This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she noted about the intense backlash she received.

"That can be really dangerous. I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused," Bieber added. "I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I'm just not about that."