Pucker Up! 5 Times Jessica Simpson's Lips Sparked Controversy: Photos

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy pp
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jessica Simpson's lips have got people talking!

Fans went wild after the Newlyweds alum shared a multitude of photos to her Instagram account on December 20, where her signature pout looked a bit more enlarged than usual.

“Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season,” Simpson captioned the slew of snaps with her family, including kiddos Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace, 9, Birdie Mae, 3.

JESSICA SIMPSON ASKS FANS IF SHE SHOULD DYE HER HAIR AS HER FIGURE SHRINKS — PHOTOS

"That’s not Jessica. No way. Come on. Looks nothing like her. I pray the real Jessica is ok," one user wrote under the snap, while a second added, "Yet another celebrity who has altered themselves to the point of being unrecognizable."

"I used to love the way she looked when she was with Nick Lachey many many years ago... She's totally different now," an additional person penned, while another noted, "Who is the lady in the sunglasses? I have always liked her and she has a beautiful family but she doesn’t quite look like herself that's all I'm saying."

However, others are loving her more vibrant style. "You look great in red lipstick," one follower emphasized amongst the naysayers. "I need your blue jacket for next year’s Hanukkah/ holiday parties," complimented another user.

"Omg, those boots," praised a third, followed by the fire emoji. "I love the vibe."

'I'M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSON

Scroll through the gallery to see the five times Jessica Simpson's lips caused controversy:

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The blonde beauty showcased her oversized lips while smiling with her little girl over the holidays.

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Simpson struck a sultry pose as she displayed her unusually large pout.

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

The mother-of-three raised eyebrows about her ever-changing facial features while showing off her 8th grade cheerleading jacket.

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

While celebrating the Christmas holiday, the "With You" vocalist's highlighted red lips looked puffier then ever as she posed in front of the glittering tree.

times jessica simpsons lips sparked controversy
Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram

Clad in a cozy fur coat, Simpson's pout looked enlarged as she sweetly looked into the camera with husband Eric Johnson.

OK! Logo

