'I’m Pretty Obsessed With Him Still': Jessica Simpson Spills Secret To Long-Lasting Marriage With Eric Johnson
Lucky in love! Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson know how to keep the spark alive after tying the knot in 2014.
"What makes us last? I’m pretty obsessed with him still,” the blonde babe gushed to a publication of the former NFL star. "That’s a good thing. And he loves me right, like, actual love, and I love him just the same."
"And he’s got a great a**!" Simpson quipped. "We just work, we just fit, you can’t undo us! This puzzle piece is solid.Yep, we framed it."
Simpson also credited the couple's alone time to keeping their marriage alive. "I think it’s important to get away with your one and only, your true companion, just even chill and talk like you did when you dated before kids," the mother-of-three emphasized. "To have that is very important for any relationship.”
Simpson and Johnson share children Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, but recently ditched their brood to enjoy a romantic vacation to Mexico together. "We needed to walk around naked," she spilled of their sweet retreat. "Now our kids are just walking in all the time. We’re like, ‘Whoa, okay!’ It’s hard to stay away from… It’s not like you are going to lock the door on your kids, you know?"
Simpson offered a glimpse of their sweet escape on Instagram last month, sharing snaps of her beach fits while gushing over her man.
Alongside a steamy snap of Simpson, clad in a black bathing suit, looking off into the distance with a pink and orange sky behind her, Simpson wrote, "The sun is settin' on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht."
Despite appearing to be on cloud nine, it seems there has been trouble in paradise in the past. As her shrinking size and new look has been highly talked about online, Johnson has expressed concern of his own behind closed doors.
“Eric can’t stand lip injections, and he’s begged his wife to stop getting them, but she just brushes him off. She doesn’t seem to realize how serious he is,” said a source. “It’s actually driving a big wedge between them.”
"It’s hard to imagine that something as trivial as plastic surgery could put their marriage at risk, but it’s a very sore point for him," the insider continued. "He feels Jessica spends an awful lot of time worrying about her looks, and he feels strongly that her energy would be better served concentrating on their family."