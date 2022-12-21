Festive Family! Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Snaps Ahead Of Holidays
It’s the happiest season of all ... especially for Jessica Simpson and her brood!
On Monday, December 19, Simpson flaunted her family’s festivities, taking to Instagram with several sweet snaps depicting her hubby, Eric Johnson, as well as their three children, Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3, getting into the holiday spirit.
“Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season,” the mom-of-three captioned the adorable carousel, which has since garnered more than 85,000 likes — and a handful of comments from some of the “Public Affair” songstress’ famous pals.
JESSICA SIMPSON'S FANS TAKE A DOUBLE TAKE AS THEY THINK SHE LOOKS LIKE SISTER ASHLEE IN PHOTO WITH NEPHEW BRONX
“Beautiful family," commented Paris Hilton alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
“The most beautiful smiley children 💕 ❤️❤️❤️,” added stylist and TV personality Rachel Zoe.
“I need those glasses that’s my color!!” quipped celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, seemingly referencing Simpson’s bold teal shades. “You all look gorgeous as usual.”
Simpson’s adorable family snaps come weeks after the star got candid about haters and what she's learned from being in the spotlight for years.
"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal,"The Dukes of Hazzard alum captioned a video of her singing along to her song "Party of One” shared on November 6.
"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…people's comments and judgements [sic] can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough,’” she continued. “The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it.”
JESSICA SIMPSON IS TIRED OF CONSTANT 'JUDGEMENT & INCESSANT NAGGING' AFTER RECENT VIDEO SPARKED CONCERN FOR THE POP STAR
After reiterating her resilience — “I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to. I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people,” she wrote — the actress opened up about her haters.
“After grounding myself just now with my voice and the lyrics across my heart, I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general,” she said, adding that, "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better.”
“Nobody is alone with that feelin’ that I can promise you,” she continued.
Simpson concluded her heartfelt note with a powerful message for fans: “live inside your dreams and don’t move through them.”
“Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did,” Simpson elaborated. “Stay true to YOU. It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too.”