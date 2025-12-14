What Sparked Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent's Feud? A Deep Dive Into Their Decades-Long Beef

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Rapped Lyrics Ghostwritten by 50 Cent

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent's feud began more than two decades ago.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and 50 Cent's relationship seemed doomed from the very beginning. Years after the Bad Boy Records co-founder kicked off his career, he appeared on G. Dep's "Let's Get It," where he sang verses that 50 Cent allegedly ghostwrote during a collaboration with Jay-Z. "I ain't tell him to say that," he joked during an October 2024 appearance on "The Breakfast Club," playfully responding to Combs' lyric, "Send the cops, the D.A., and the feds to come get me." 50 Cent referenced the alleged ghostwriting gig in his track "U Not Like Me," in which he rapped, "H--- be like '50, you so witty'/ On the d--- like they heard I ghostwrite for P. Diddy."

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Started the Feud With Sean 'Diddy' Combs With the Diss Track 'The Bomb'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent had public interactions before the feud started.

The first cracks in Combs and 50 Cent's relationship began to show when the "In da Club" rapper released the diss track "The Bomb" in August 2006. In the song, he claimed Combs was involved in the murder of The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. "Who shot Biggie Smalls? We don't get 'em / They gonna kill us all ... Man, Puffy know who hit that n----," 50 Cent said in the explosive line. While Combs repeatedly denied the accusations, the TV producer fanned the flames by alleging the embattled hip-hop mogul also had something to do with Tupac Shakur's 1996 death.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent Briefly Reconciled in 2007

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs claimed they had no drama.

The rivals seemingly hinted at a reconciliation when Combs appeared on the remix of 50 Cent's 2007 song "I Get Money," alongside Jay-Z. The trio also joined Kanye West for a performance at Madison Square Garden as part of the Screamfest tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent's Intensified Throughout the 2010s

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs and 50 Cent's feud has been making headlines over the past years.

Their effort to make peace ultimately failed, and the two artists deepened the rift when they promoted their respective vodka brands: Combs' Cîroc vodka and 50 Cent's Effen Vodka. "Puff's is not even vodka. It's grapes [and] says 'made with vodka,' you know what I'm saying?" the 13 actor said on the "Drink Champs" podcast amid the "Vodka Wars." He added, "[Effen] is made from wheat from Holland and distilled five times so it's a lot less sugar... it's the right way. And then later when you have a headache because you finished your full bottle of Ciroc… I told you I was smarter."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Made 50 Cent Feel a 'Little Uncomfortable'

Source: MEGA 50 Cent called Sean 'Diddy' Combs a 'fruit pop.'

In the same interview, 50 Cent said he felt "a little uncomfortable" when Combs asked him to take him shopping. "I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman," he noted. "And I'm just like, 'Naw, I'm not f------ with this weird energy or weird s---,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him." 50 Cent dropped more attacks against Combs in the years thereafter, including the times he shared social media posts claiming the record executive is homosexual.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Having Beef With 50 Cent

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs addressed the alleged feud in an interview.

Even after 50 Cent sent the drama into overdrive, Combs firmly denied any feud was happening. "Y'all can't see that he loves me? You really think that's hate? You know he loves me," he quipped on "The Breakfast Club." He added, "Me and him could be friends, but he doesn't want to be my friend. I wanna be his friend so I could teach him everything I know so he could become a better money-getter since I'm the number one money-getter in the world… Yo, 50 please be my friend. 50 you're breaking my heart. Curtis, please be my friend. Please."

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Became Increasingly Critical of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid the Latter's Legal Drama

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges after the trial.

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Escalated the Feud With a Netflix Documentary About Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: MEGA; NETFLIX The documentary debuted on Netflix on December 2.