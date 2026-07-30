Sean 'Diddy' Combs Prison Release Date Moved Up Again Despite Prison Fight
July 30 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' projected prison release date has been moved up again despite his recent altercation in prison that resulted in disciplinary action.
Per TMZ, the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records show the music mogul's projected release date is now January 24, 2028. The updated date is one month earlier than the previously listed February 23, 2028, release.
Before that change, Combs' projected release had been listed for April 2028 after previously being scheduled for June 2028. The Bureau of Prisons has not publicly explained why the date has been revised several times.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Placed in Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight
The updated release date came days after Combs was involved in a fight with another inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Following the altercation, prison officials placed him in disciplinary segregation, commonly known as "the hole."
According to TMZ, the facility's Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook states that inmates housed in the Special Housing Unit lose certain privileges while disciplinary matters are reviewed.
During his time in segregation, Combs could have some of his personal property removed. However, he was still provided with necessities, including a mattress, blankets, a pillow, toilet paper, and shaving equipment.
The handbook also stated that inmates such as Combs were allowed to keep legal and non-legal reading materials, as well as religious books. A staff doctor was expected to visit inmates in segregation every day, including weekends and holidays.
If eligible, Combs may receive one social visit per week while officials keep them informed about their housing status.
Also, based on the handbook, Combs would be informed of his rights and responsibilities following the incident. He would also be given a rundown of prohibited acts and a disciplinary severity scale outlining the possible sanctions he could face, including the loss of good conduct time.
However, officials have not said how long Combs is expected to remain in solitary confinement.
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50 Cent Reacted to the Latest Development During Las Vegas Show
Per TMZ, Combs' time in solitary confinement also became the subject of a joke from longtime rival 50 Cent during a recent performance at LIV Beach in Las Vegas.
While addressing the audience and thanking his fans for showing up, he took the opportunity to reference Combs' situation.
"You could've been anywhere, you picked being here. Thank you. You coulda been in Fort Dix with Puffy in the box," the rapper said.
The joke marked the latest public dig from 50 Cent, who has repeatedly criticized Combs over the past several years.
The rapper also served as an executive producer on the Netflix documentary series Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which examined the legal case against the music mogul.
Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison
Before his current prison sentence, per the BBC, Combs faced a federal trial that began in May 2025 and lasted eight weeks.
He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking, and transportation for prostitution.
Combs was ultimately convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution involving allegations connected to Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified as Jane.
Combs was later sentenced to 50 months in federal prison.