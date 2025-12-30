Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still 'Pondering' Netflix Lawsuit Over 'Stolen Footage' in Explosive 'Reckoning' Docuseries
Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs hasn't ruled out a Netflix lawsuit just yet.
According to a spokesperson for the disgraced rapper, the Bad Boy Records founder hasn't made a decision on whether he plans to sue Netflix over their explosive docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning — which featured a never-before-seen video of Combs taped in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest.
"Sean Combs and his team are still pondering their legal options over the Netflix docuseries and the stolen footage," the spokesperson told Deadline.
The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper and his lawyers tried to stop the four-part project from hitting the streaming service prior to its release on December 2, calling Sean Combs: The Reckoning — directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executively produced by Combs' rival Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson — a "shameful hit piece."
In a December 1 cease and desist letter, Combs' attorneys claimed the shocking footage that was set to be included in the docuseries, and teased in its trailers, was "stolen" and obtained illegally.
The letter claimed Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was seeking corporate retribution after allegedly being shut down by Combs on a 2023 docuseries project.
"As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix," the document continued.
The video in question featured a distressed Combs on the phone with his lawyers while sitting in his Park Hyatt Hotel room in New York City on September 10, 2024.
The footage was filmed by a videographer the music mogul hired to record his legal issues ahead of his September 16 arrest.
Speaking to his attorney Marc Agnifilo, Combs declared, "We're losing," as prosecutors inched closer to finally taking the rapper into police custody following an intense monthslong investigation.
"I'm having this emergency call, because something has to give," Combs informed his lawyer, who advised his client to stick to the "core theme" that he "didn’t do anything wrong on any front."
Combs was told to remain consistent with his story — including that he traveled to NYC to "face things head on" with "complete honor."
The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker didn't appear satisfied with Agnifilo's advice, as he complained: "I don’t think it's working. I’ve listened, I’ve been a superb client. As you’ve said, I jumped on a plane, I'm coming to New York, but I'm just running around waiting for a shoe to drop."
Combs prompted his attorney to hire a communications representative, noting, "We have to find somebody that’ll work with us."
"Whether they’re from this country or from another country, it could be somebody that has the dirtiest of dirtiest dirty business of media and propaganda," he eerily added.
In response to Combs' uproar over the leaked footage, a spokesperson for the streaming service insisted, "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix."
"The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate," the statement concluded.