or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still 'Pondering' Netflix Lawsuit Over 'Stolen Footage' in Explosive 'Reckoning' Docuseries

Photos of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA; Netflix

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was livid over the release of a 50 Cent-produced Netflix docuseries.

Profile Image

Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs hasn't ruled out a Netflix lawsuit just yet.

According to a spokesperson for the disgraced rapper, the Bad Boy Records founder hasn't made a decision on whether he plans to sue Netflix over their explosive docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning — which featured a never-before-seen video of Combs taped in the days leading up to his September 2024 arrest.

"Sean Combs and his team are still pondering their legal options over the Netflix docuseries and the stolen footage," the spokesperson told Deadline.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Netflix released the explosive docuseries 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' on December 2.
Source: MEGA

Netflix released the explosive docuseries 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' on December 2.

The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper and his lawyers tried to stop the four-part project from hitting the streaming service prior to its release on December 2, calling Sean Combs: The Reckoning — directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executively produced by Combs' rival Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson — a "shameful hit piece."

In a December 1 cease and desist letter, Combs' attorneys claimed the shocking footage that was set to be included in the docuseries, and teased in its trailers, was "stolen" and obtained illegally.

The letter claimed Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos was seeking corporate retribution after allegedly being shut down by Combs on a 2023 docuseries project.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Unseen footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs filmed days before his September 2024 arrest was included in the docuseries.
Source: NETFLIX

Unseen footage of Sean 'Diddy' Combs filmed days before his September 2024 arrest was included in the docuseries.

"As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Combs has not hesitated to take legal action against media entities and others who violate his rights, and he will not hesitate to do so against Netflix," the document continued.

The video in question featured a distressed Combs on the phone with his lawyers while sitting in his Park Hyatt Hotel room in New York City on September 10, 2024.

The footage was filmed by a videographer the music mogul hired to record his legal issues ahead of his September 16 arrest.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs claimed the footage was 'stolen' from him.
Source: NETFLIX

Sean 'Diddy' Combs claimed the footage was 'stolen' from him.

Speaking to his attorney Marc Agnifilo, Combs declared, "We're losing," as prosecutors inched closer to finally taking the rapper into police custody following an intense monthslong investigation.

"I'm having this emergency call, because something has to give," Combs informed his lawyer, who advised his client to stick to the "core theme" that he "didn’t do anything wrong on any front."

Combs was told to remain consistent with his story — including that he traveled to NYC to "face things head on" with "complete honor."

The "I Need a Girl" hitmaker didn't appear satisfied with Agnifilo's advice, as he complained: "I don’t think it's working. I’ve listened, I’ve been a superb client. As you’ve said, I jumped on a plane, I'm coming to New York, but I'm just running around waiting for a shoe to drop."

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has threatened to sue Netflix over the docuseries.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has threatened to sue Netflix over the docuseries.

Combs prompted his attorney to hire a communications representative, noting, "We have to find somebody that’ll work with us."

"Whether they’re from this country or from another country, it could be somebody that has the dirtiest of dirtiest dirty business of media and propaganda," he eerily added.

In response to Combs' uproar over the leaked footage, a spokesperson for the streaming service insisted, "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix."

"The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate," the statement concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.