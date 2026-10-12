NEWS 50 Cent Shades Kanye West, Jokes Controversial Rapper Will Perform at His Future Wedding 'If He's Not Banned' Source: MEGA 50 Cent joked that Kanye West could perform at his future wedding, provided the rapper isn't banned at the time. Taylor Camp Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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50 Cent already has some big names in mind for his future wedding, but Kanye West will have to meet one condition before getting an invitation. The rapper, 51, joked that West, 49, and Jay-Z, 56, would provide the entertainment if he ever walked down the aisle. During an appearance on Today, 50 Cent revealed his unconventional wedding plans while discussing his recent performance at NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's nuptials. "Jay-Z's gonna do my wedding," he declared before adding, "And Kanye too, I'll have him if he is not banned at the time."

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50 Cent Takes a Playful Jab at Kanye West

Source: MEGA Kanye West and 50 Cent famously competed for album sales when 'Graduation' and 'Curtis' were released in September 2007.

The remark appeared to be a reference to West's history of public controversies, which have affected his ability to perform at certain events. The two musicians have a complicated history, famously competing for album sales in September 2007. West's Graduation and 50 Cent's Curtis were released on the same day, creating one of hip-hop's most memorable chart battles. West ultimately sold more copies during their opening week.

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50 Cent Says Jay-Z Would Perform at His Wedding

Source: MEGA Jay-Z was also named as a potential wedding performer despite his longstanding rivalry with 50 Cent.

50 Cent's decision to name Jay-Z was equally surprising given their long-running rivalry. The musicians have exchanged competitive remarks for decades, dating back to 50 Cent's 1999 song "How to Rob." More recently, 50 Cent questioned the significance of the anniversary celebrations surrounding Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Nevertheless, he jokingly volunteered the Roc Nation founder to perform at his wedding. Neither Jay-Z nor West has publicly agreed to participate in the imaginary ceremony.

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50 Cent Isn't Interested in Getting Married

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE 50 Cent admitted he isn't looking forward to marriage after witnessing the financial consequences of divorce.

Despite naming his dream performers, 50 Cent admitted he isn't particularly enthusiastic about marriage. "Listen, the most successful people that I know, when you ask them where they took their biggest losses, it's in one column: married and divorced," he explained. "Not looking forward to it," he added. The "In Da Club" rapper has never been married and has previously questioned whether marriage makes sense for someone in his financial position.

50 Cent Recently Performed at Tyrese Haliburton's Wedding

Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/YOUTUBE 50 Cent recently performed at NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's wedding to Jade Jones.