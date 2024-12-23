10 of the Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest, Jay-Z's Rape Case and More
Alyssa Milano Slammed for Creating a GoFundMe Fundraiser for Her Son's Baseball Team
In January, Charmed actress Alyssa Milano reposted a GoFundMe page from May 2023, asking her fans to donate to her son's baseball team for their Cooperstown trip.
"Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," she wrote on X alongside the page's link. "Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."
Immediately after posting the fundraiser, social media users criticized Milano for seeking financial help from her fans despite her considerable net worth. Some also asked why she could not pay for the trip herself.
In response to the backlash, Milano said she paid for the team and coaches' uniforms and threw "bday parties," in addition to "sponsoring any kid who can't afford monthly dues."
She continued, "The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."
Bianca Censori Caused a Stir Due to Her Bold Wardrobe Choices
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has worn skimpy outfits several times since marrying the embattled rapper.
In 2024 alone, she showed off her jaw-dropping figure in risqué looks, including her shocking appearance in a revealing bodysuit at a February Marni Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week, which sparked outrage. She also donned attention-grabbing sheer tights that accentuated her private parts.
In April, West told Justin LaBoy his wife looks the "best undressed."
Blake Lively Raised Eyebrows Amid 'It Ends With Us' Controversy
Amid the promotional tour for It Ends With Us, costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni sparked rumors of a rift as the latter was sidelined from the film's special events. Fans also condemned "tone-deaf" Lively for the way she promoted the movie, which has themes of abuse and domestic violence.
"She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light," a source said, adding the actress was "surprised at the backlash and drama" after the film's premiere. "She's just not used to this kind of drama."
Nonetheless, the insider ensured Lively "enjoys working and will continue to push forward projects that she's excited about."
In late December, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and claimed he tried to "destroy" her career.
The Jane the Virgin star's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claimed the allegations against Baldoni are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt" and that the lawsuit was only filed to "fix her negative reputation."
Cynthia Erivo Lambasted Over Her Reaction to a Fan-Made 'Wicked' Poster
Cynthia Erivo made headlines when she called out a fan-made Wicked poster — a recreated version of the original material used in the Broadway musical in the 2000s.
The 37-year-old star, who played Elphaba in the Wicked film adaptation, called the photo the "wildest, most offensive thing I have seen."
"None of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us," said Erivo. "The original poster is an ILLUSTRATION. I am a real life human being, who chose to look right down the barrel of the camera to you, the viewer ... because, without words we communicate with our eyes."
"Our poster is an homage not an imitation, to edit my face and hide my eyes is to erase me. And that is just deeply hurtful," she continued.
After the backlash, she told Entertainment Tonight she only felt the need to "protect" her role, which is why she spoke up about the viral poster.
Hugh Jackman Allegedly Cheated on Deborra-Lee Furness
After almost three decades of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split to "pursue our individual growth."
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," their statement in September 2023 read.
Reports about the Deadpool & Wolverine actor's alleged infidelity surfaced afterward, saying his affair with his The Music Man costar Sutton Foster contributed to the divorce.
In October, Furness "liked" a post shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig in which the content creator asked her followers if they remembered "when I told you this man was up to no good." Lustig claimed Jackman "blindsided" his estranged wife by "running off with the mistress."
Us Weekly also claimed the 56-year-old actor had an affair with Foster while he was still married to Furness.
"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap," the source said, adding Jackman and Foster are "really happy now."
Jay-Z Was Accused of Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl
Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, accusing Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.
The plaintiff, who claimed Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs took turns raping her, is seeking unspecified damages in the case, according to CBS News.
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old "Empire State Of Mind" hitmaker released a lengthy statement in response to the "idiotic" allegations, claiming they "are so heinous in nature."
"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee," said Jay-Z. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"
Jay-Z also filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit on December 9.
Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman Received Backlash After 'Miller's Girl' Release
The Jade Barlett-directed film Miller's Girl tapped Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman to play the roles of an 18-year-old student and an older teacher, respectively. The costars filmed an intimate scene to portray the graphic short story written by Ortega's character in the film.
The scene drew backlash due to the actors' 31-year-age gap, but intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona assured the public that Ortega was comfortable while recording the scene.
"There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with (Jenna) to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Arjona told the Daily Mail. "I'm hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed."
Meanwhile, the Wednesday actress told Vanity Fair her film was "supposed to be awful at times" as it was "not supposed to be a comfortable movie."
On the other hand, Freeman told The Times the film was "grown-up and nuanced. It's not saying, 'Isn't this great?'"
Jennifer Lopez Mocked for Her 'Inauthentic' Documentary
Jennifer Lopez's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told made headlines for the wrong reasons due to its cringy moments, including the part where the singer-actress reportedly exaggerated her working-class background and connection to the Bronx.
"I like taking my hair out like this," she said. "It reminds me, like, when I was 16 in the Bronx, running up and down the block. Crazy little girl who used to f------ be wild and no limits, all dreams."
Bronx's residents took to TikTok and accused Lopez of lying and trying too hard. The controversy prompted social media users to dig into her past posts and interviews where she talked about herself being from the area.
Katy Perry Provoked Outrage for Collaborating With Lukasz Gottwald
Katy Perry provoked tension when she announced her collaboration with Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) despite past sexual assault allegations against the music producer.
In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit and accused the producer of drugging and sexually abusing her in 2005. Dr. Luke countersued before the pair settled in 2015.
Defending her decision, Perry told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But the reality is, it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that."
The "Dark Horse" hitmaker added, "I am speaking from my own experience. When I speak about 'Woman's World,' I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman … I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I've collaborated with from the past, from the 'Teenage Dream' era. All of that."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Arrested on Racketeering and S-- Trafficking Charges
In September, Combs was arrested on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, "As alleged in the Indictment, for years, Sean Combs used the business empire he controlled to sexually abuse and exploit women, as well as to commit other acts of violence and obstruction of justice.Today, he is charged with racketeering and s-- trafficking offenses.If you have been a victim of Combs' alleged abuse – or if you know anything about his alleged crimes – we urge you to come forward.This investigation is far from over."
Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges. Meanwhile, prosecutors said during a December 18 hearing the investigation into the embattled music mogul is still ongoing.