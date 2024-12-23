10 of the Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest, Jay-Z's Rape Case and More

In January, Charmed actress Alyssa Milano reposted a GoFundMe page from May 2023, asking her fans to donate to her son's baseball team for their Cooperstown trip.

"Any amount would be so greatly appreciated," she wrote on X alongside the page's link. "Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

Immediately after posting the fundraiser, social media users criticized Milano for seeking financial help from her fans despite her considerable net worth. Some also asked why she could not pay for the trip herself.

In response to the backlash, Milano said she paid for the team and coaches' uniforms and threw "bday parties," in addition to "sponsoring any kid who can't afford monthly dues."

She continued, "The kids also do fundraising themselves — car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You've made things easier for these boys and their families."