Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Woman With His 'Tootsie Roll'-Sized Manhood in Graphic New Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, May 14, a woman opting to identify herself as Jane Doe claimed she met Combs in May 2001 before hanging out with him numerous times at nightclubs, a restaurant and his recording studio in New York City.

The alleged victim said nothing inappropriate occurred until July 2001, when the Bad Boy Records founder brought Doe back to his apartment following a night out.

There, Doe accused Combs of locking her inside of his bedroom, pushing her onto his bed, placing his hands around her throat and threatening: "I’m going to suck the life out of you."