Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Woman With His 'Tootsie Roll'-Sized Manhood in Graphic New Lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs' allegedly small phallus has been exposed.
The disgraced rapper was hit with another rape lawsuit amid his ongoing trafficking trial in Lower Manhattan federal district court. This time, a woman accused Combs of forcibly using his "Tootsie Roll"-sized manhood to have intercourse with the individual without her consent.
Woman Sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for 2001 Rape
In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, May 14, a woman opting to identify herself as Jane Doe claimed she met Combs in May 2001 before hanging out with him numerous times at nightclubs, a restaurant and his recording studio in New York City.
The alleged victim said nothing inappropriate occurred until July 2001, when the Bad Boy Records founder brought Doe back to his apartment following a night out.
There, Doe accused Combs of locking her inside of his bedroom, pushing her onto his bed, placing his hands around her throat and threatening: "I’m going to suck the life out of you."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Has a 'Tootsie Roll'-Sized Phallus
It was then Combs moved his hands to unbuckle his pants and whip out his "erect bare-skinned p---- which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll."
The lawsuit alleged Doe felt "relieved" to see the size of Combs' "itty-bitty Diddy" parts because she knew the penetration would at least not hurt since it lacked "length and girth."
Jane Doe Says She Did Not Consent to Rapper's Advancements
Doe insisted in the legal filing that she shouted begging for Combs to stop and told him she did not consent to his actions, but he overpoweringly had control.
The woman claimed Combs finished on her body. After cleaning herself up in the bathroom, Doe said she ran straight for the door as Combs allegedly remained lying on the bed naked.
Once out of the room, Doe was reportedly met by a bodyguard who pointed her toward the exit. One of Combs' staffers allegedly then took the girl and her friend home.
She claimed to stop answering Combs' calls after the alleged incident and had to undergo psychotherapy to recover from the trauma she suffered as a result of the accused rape.
Doe is seeking compensation for damages after suffering from emotional and physical abuse, trauma and psychological damage.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Insists His Innocence
Combs has continuously claimed his innocence amid several graphic lawsuits filed against him since 2023. He currently is in trial for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
"No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or s-- trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor," his lawyers previously declared in a statement. "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."