50 Cent Repeatedly Mocks Rival Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Feds Raid Producer's Home: 'S--- Just Got Real'

Source: mega
Mar. 26 2024, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

50 Cent is hitting back at longtime rival Sean "Diddy" Combs as the record producer's legal issues continue to stack up.

On Monday, March 25, Diddy's L.A. home was raided by federal agents as a part of a human trafficking investigation after he was slammed with several sexual assault allegations.

Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a string of serious accusations brought to light by multiple women.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security said in a statement. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

After the raid hit headlines, 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — shared a screenshot of one of the articles. He captioned the snap, "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done. They don't come like that unless they got a case."

50 Cent and Diddy have been feuding since the early 2000s.

It's also been reported he posted a since-deleted image of Diddy's sons in handcuffs alongside the words, "S--- just got real. The feds in all the cribs. D--- they got the kids in cuffs."

On Tuesday morning, March 26, the "In da Club" rapper shared a photoshopped picture of Jay-Z on a milk carton.

"Anybody seen J? LOL 😆😆😆. Puff said [he] ain’t answering his phone. LOL," he penned, referring to Diddy's former moniker — Puff Daddy.

50 Cent mocked Jay-Z and Diddy on social media.

As OK! previously reported, Diddy's ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura — who he dated from 2005 through 2018 — accused the "Coming Home" artist of rape and physical abuse throughout their relationship.

A separate woman, who has chosen to only be known as Jane Doe, also filed a lawsuit against Diddy for allegedly gang-raping her with former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third unnamed man in Manhattan when she was only 17 years old.

Diddy fled the country after his homes were raided amid an ongoing probe.

However, Diddy has firmly denied all allegations. Earlier this year, the producer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tell the world: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," he said at the time.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

