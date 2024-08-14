50 Cent Reveals Why He Produced Diddy Documentary About Trafficking Investigation After Knowing 'Something Was Not Right' for Years

"I'm the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television," explained 50 Cent, who has produced hit TV series like Power and BMF. "Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it?"

"And I’m not on the tapes," he noted in reference to video footage of past parties that were discovered inside of Combs' home during an intensive search of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's properties. "See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, [and] they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape."