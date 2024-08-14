50 Cent Reveals Why He Produced Diddy Documentary About Trafficking Investigation After Knowing 'Something Was Not Right' for Years
50 Cent is certain he was the only acceptable option when it came time to decide who would produce a documentary about Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.
In a new interview published Wednesday, August 14, the "In da Club" rapper explained why he felt he was the most suitable producer for a a docuseries reportedly to become available for streaming on Netflix in the near future.
"I'm the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television," explained 50 Cent, who has produced hit TV series like Power and BMF. "Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it?"
"And I’m not on the tapes," he noted in reference to video footage of past parties that were discovered inside of Combs' home during an intensive search of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's properties. "See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, [and] they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape."
50 Cent added: "So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right."
The "Intro" hitmaker has been outspoken about his rap rival since Combs became the face of a scandal involving several sexual assault-related lawsuits filed against the Bad Boy Records founder within the past year.
At the time Combs' home was raided by federal agents back in March, 50 Cent re-shared a headline about the situation via social media while snubbing "I Need a Girl" singer for his alleged actions.
"Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy Done. They don't come like that unless they got a case," 50 Cent insisted.
The Get Rich or Die Tryin' actor reportedly also posted a since-deleted image of Combs' sons in handcuffs, writing: "S--- just got real. The feds in all the cribs. D--- they got the kids in cuffs."
Combs has since denied all accusations made against him, initially uploaded a statement after his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and other unnamed individuals sued him November 2023.
"For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try and assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Combs declared last year.
He claimed: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."
