50 Cent Insists Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal Is What He's 'Been Saying for 10 Years': 'Just My Perspective'

50 Cent has been trying to tell the world about Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged abuse of power for the past decade. In a new interview published Sunday, October 20, the 49-year-old addressed his yearslong rivalry with Combs, 54, claiming the music mogul's recent trafficking and racketeering charges align with what 50 Cent hinted at all along.

50 Cent defended speaking out against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a new interview.

Reflecting on how he would constantly call out Combs during concerts and on social media, 50 Cent declared: "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years." "Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style,'" the "21 Questions" rapper noted.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in currently in jail on trafficking and racketeering charges.

50 Cent and Combs' feud dates back to 2006, when the "In da Club" hitmaker released the diss track "The Bomb," which accused the Bad Boy Records founder of being involved in the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G. The television producer has shaded Combs' infamous white parties — where several alleged victims claimed they were sexually assaulted at — and attempted to call out the "I'll Be Missing You" singer's supposed abuse ever since.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is set to further expose Combs' alleged cycle of abuse in a highly anticipated documentary about the imprisoned rapper. "This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," 50 Cent (for G-Unit Film & Television) and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) said in a statement to the news outlet. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."

50 Cent is producing a documentary about allegations surrounding Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions," the message concluded. Combs is set to remain behind bars until his scheduled May 5 trial start date next year. He was denied bail twice and all other attempts to leave prison have failed.

50 Cent previously explained why he'll be the one to produce the docuseries about Combs. "I’m not on the tapes," he said in a past interview. "See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything — that’s because they’ve been to the parties, [and] they don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' feud with 50 Cent dates back to 2006.

"So it keeps them quiet and it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right," 50 Cent pointed out. Plus, his resume in the TV industry is unmatched, as he noted: "I'm the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television. Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it?"