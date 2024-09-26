'I Don't Do NO Puffy Parties': 50 Cent Assures He Was Not Involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal as Netflix Announces the Rapper Will Be Producing Docuseries About the Music Mogul
50 Cent has been trying to expose Sean “Diddy” Combs all along!
On Wednesday, September 25, the “In Da Club” rapper made sure to share his opinions on the music mogul’s alleged crimes after it was revealed 50 Cent is producing a docuseries about the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist.
“I been telling y’all about all this weird s---, I don’t do NO puffy parties. You didn’t believe me. But I bet you believe me now!” 50 Cent penned alongside the news about the project.
In response to his comment, fans praised the actor for working to expose the truth about Combs’ alleged crimes.
“Gives us more names, 50! Expose the evil,” one person penned, while another added, “I believed you the whole time, Fiddy.”
50 Cent also spoke to Variety about the upcoming documentary.
“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” the 49-year-old, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions,” he continued.
The production will focus on addressing the four sexual assault lawsuits brought against Combs, beginning with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
50 Cent has openly denounced Combs in the past, as in July he shared why he never attended the Bad Boy Records head’s famous bashes.
"I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s--- like that,” he stated. “I’ve been staying out of that s--- for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”
50 Cent then recalled an interaction with Combs that didn’t sit well with him.
“He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” the Blood Out alum remembered. “And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f------- with this weird energy or weird s---,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”
50 Cent’s suspicions about Combs seem to have been correct, as on September 17 he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs is now being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail.