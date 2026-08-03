REALITY TV NEWS '90 Day Fiancé' Star Thomas Threatens to Call Off Wedding After Paula Wears Perfume 2 Weeks Before Big Day Source: @tonhodasmangas/Instagram Thomas Dintino threatened to call off his wedding to Paula Barbosa just two weeks before their big day after their disagreement over perfume and deodorant. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa's wedding plans hit another rough patch on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé after a fight over perfume and deodorant spiraled into a heated debate about their future. With just two weeks until their wedding, Dintino, 31, admitted he was questioning whether they should get married after Barbosa, 41, wore deodorant despite knowing about his sensitivity to artificial scents. "Like, you have the option to not get married with me," Dintino openly told Barbosa, per Page Six. "You have that option." "And I really need Barbosa to come up to speed on this and just accept that this is a boundary that I need in a relationship for us to be together," he added.

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Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa Clashed During Cake Tasting

Source: @tonhodasmangas/Instagram Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa had faced tension during their wedding preparations after disagreeing over his concerns about artificial scents.

The tension continued while the pair went cake tasting ahead of their wedding. Dintino carefully explained, "All I know is I want something that tastes delicious and that I can eat without, you know, having any, like, severe repercussions from eating it." Barbosa joked that he was overthinking the moment and said, "You should be a writer. You describe it with so much emotions and feeling. You go deep. Like, it’s just a cake." She later apologized for wearing deodorant, explaining that the weather was hot and they would be spending hours outside. Dintino, however, seemed annoyed and was not ready to move on from the issue. "Everything you just said, you're saying to be funny — and news flash, I'm not laughing," he told Barbosa. Dintino added, "Maybe you should get a better audience." He also described her deodorant as the "most pungent and obscene thing" he had ever smelled.

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Wedding Plans Sparked Another Argument

Source: @tonhodasmangas/Instagram Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa attended a cake tasting session before their wedding when their conversation turned into an argument.

The conversation soon shifted when Barbosa revealed that eight members of her family planned to travel for the wedding and stay at the couple's apartment. Dintino suggested booking another hotel room instead, but Barbosa explained she wanted to spend as much time as possible with her relatives while they were visiting.

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Source: @tonhodasmangas/Instagram Thomas Dintino had told Paula Barbosa he would throw away her mother's deodorant as their disagreement over scents continued after the cake tasting.

The disagreement continued after they left the bakery, with Dintino saying he would even throw away Barbosa's mother's deodorant if she used it inside their apartment. "I need [my apartment] to be my safe place where I don't have to be worried about invasive smells that give me an allergic reaction," Dintino said. He also questioned Barbosa's choice of fragrances, while insulting it, and said, "You don’t need to have a perfume on to feel normal." "Like, why don’t you ask my opinion and say, 'Hey, before I spray this, maybe I should consult my fiancé, who I’m going to be living with for the rest of my life about spraying this to see if he’s going to be sensitive to this?'" he added.

Paula Barbosa Wondered if Their Relationship Could Last

Source: @tonhodasmangas/Instagram Paula Barbosa opened up about her worries over Thomas Dintino's controlling behavior as their wedding day approached.