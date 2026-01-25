EXCLUSIVE Meghan Markle Always Wanted to Exert 'Ultimate Control' Over Prince Harry: 'The Signs Were Visible From the Beginning' Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly showed early signs of controlling Prince Harry during their 2017 engagement interview. Aaron Tinney Jan. 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Meghan Markle displayed early signs of asserting control over Prince Harry during their 2017 engagement interview, according to experts who now tell OK! the exchange was a revealing prelude to the couple's later feud with royal life. The interview, broadcast from Kensington Palace on November 20, 2017, followed the couple's blind date in London in July 2016 and their whirlwind courtship.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a blind date in 2016.

Conducted by BBC journalist Mishal Husain, it was initially received as a warm portrait of a modern royal romance. In hindsight, analysts now tell us – as the pair get set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their meeting in July 2016 – it also showed Meghan shaping the narrative in ways that foreshadowed future tensions between them and the royal family. For one body language expert we consulted, the footage reveals Meghan assuming the role of a "subtle director" in her and Harry's relationship.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did an interview in 2017.

They added ex-actress Meghan repeatedly used physical cues to guide Harry's responses, from pats and nudges to sustained eye contact designed to signal when he should speak or pause. The analyst also noted while Harry appeared slightly slumped and passive, Meghan sat upright with confident facial engagement. They highlighted a moment early in the interview when Husain asked about Harry's proposal to Meghan. As the prince began to answer, Meghan placed a small, firm pat on his hand, which our expert interpreted as a cue. Harry then said: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage – just a standard typical night for us," before the couple described roasting a chicken when he proposed. "At that point, she has established a very deliberate, non-verbal hold over him," the expert told us. "By drawing his hand onto her lap and intertwining their fingers, she creates a physical connection that is difficult to break, effectively anchoring him to her and limiting his ability to move or disengage without it being obvious." While such contact could signal affection, the analyst added it also functioned as a "caging method" that limited Harry's movement and subtly asserted control.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle sat upright with confident facial engagement during the interview.

When Husain asked if Meghan said "yes" to Harry immediately, Meghan answered without consulting her then-future husband. "Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing!" she said, later adding: "It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic." Our expert said Meghan's swift interjections and elbow nudges suggested an effort to manage pace and tone. A similar pattern appeared when the couple discussed how they met. As Harry began to explain, Meghan interjected to stress their need for privacy. The body language analyst noted Meghan's smile dropped briefly as she warned him, using a leg movement and fingertip drumming to signal caution. The theme continued when Husain asked about the pair balancing work schedules.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle described their initial meeting as a blind date, while Prince Harry later said they met via Instagram.