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97 Percent Say Harry and Meghan's U.K. Move Was a Mistake, New Poll Finds

Photo of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A new poll suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. return move was a mistake.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 4:30 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. return is not being perceived in a positive light, per a poll by The Daily Express U.S.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain on August 26 to stay there “for an extended period of time.”

However, reports of tensions in the family escalating since their move have made headlines in the following weeks.

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Image of 1,373 people voted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move back to the U.K. was wrong.
Source: MEGA

1,373 people voted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to move back to the U.K. was wrong.

According to the results, 1,373 people voted that Harry and Meghan made the wrong decision by returning to the U.K. amid family tensions and security concerns.

Only 3 percent of people apparently voted in favor of their return to Harry’s homeland.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.K. Return Remains Under Scrutiny

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. after six years surprised many people.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. after six years surprised many people.

The couple was raising their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in Montecito, Calif., for the last six years since they decided to step down as senior working royals and moved to the United States.

The family made a trip to Britain in July, where they met with King Charles III after four years.

Soon after, it was announced that they would be moving back to the U.K. by the end of August.

In fact, their children were also expected to start school in September.

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Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's preschool just two days after joining amid security concerns.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's preschool just two days after joining amid security concerns.

Although the little prince and princess enrolled in a prep school earlier this month, they reportedly had to change preschools after just two days because the commute and anonymity strained their security detail.

This came after Harry's continued vocal advocacy for taxpayer-funded police protection for the family, after he lost a similar case earlier this year.

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King Charles III Said Harry and Meghan Would Not be Associated with the Royal Family

Image of King Charles issued a statement noting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not to be recognized as royals in a professional capacity.
Source: MEGA

King Charles issued a statement noting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not to be recognized as royals in a professional capacity.

Charles put out a statement earlier this month, alluding that Harry and his wife were not to be thought of as working royals in a professional capacity.

“Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used,” the letter read.

“The King has directed that the following information be shared,” the letter continued.

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Image of King Charles III made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'akin to private citizens.'
Source: MEGA

King Charles III made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'akin to private citizens.'

“The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity,” the statement added.

“In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the letter further claimed.

Referring to the Duke and Duchess’s public step down from the royal family, the letter noted that they “stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family.”

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