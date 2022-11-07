Police Found Cans Of Compressed Air & Prescription Pills Near Aaron Carter's 'Decomposed' Body
Mere days after Aaron Carter's tragic passing, more information is coming to light in relation to the possible cause of his death. According to law enforcement, several cans of compressed air and prescription pills were reportedly found in the bedroom and bathroom of the late pop star's home, the place where he was found unresponsive on Saturday, November 5.
According to cops on scene, Carter's lifeless body seemed to have even submerged in water for some time, as he smelled of decomposition and the water in the tub turned an unnatural color.
The news of the singer's passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood over the weekend. As OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old was discovered by his housekeeper, who immediately dialed 911, on Saturday after she heard his dogs going wild.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Carter's representative heartbreakingly said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
The former child star is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, and his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin, who was seen sobbing outside of Carter's home and thanked people for their "thoughts and prayers."
"My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," Martin explained in a statement following her partner's death. "Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly."
Although the autopsy results have not been reported, Carter battled with addiction for years. No suicide note was reportedly found at the scene, and there were no signs of foul play.