Police Found Cans Of Compressed Air & Prescription Pills Near Aaron Carter's 'Decomposed' Body

The news of the singer's passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood over the weekend. As OK! previously reported, the 34-year-old was discovered by his housekeeper, who immediately dialed 911, on Saturday after she heard his dogs going wild.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Carter's representative heartbreakingly said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."