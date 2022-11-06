Aaron Carter Listed Lancaster Home For Sale With Hopes To Start 'New Chapter' Weeks Before His Death
One week before Aaron Carter's untimely death, the late pop star took to social media to announce he had put his luxurious Lancaster home on the market with high hopes for what the future would bring for himself and his family.
"Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family," the "I Want Candy" singer tweeted on Saturday, October 29, referring to his on-again, off-again ex Melanie Martin and their 11-month-old son, Prince.
"This year has been super tough but I've learned so much," he continued. "Thanks for the support everyone."
The lavish Lancaster home is 4,131 square feet and features seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool and a hot tub. It is currently listed for $799,900 — a $30,000 price cut from the original $829,900 it was listed for on Friday, September 30.
As OK! previously reported, Carter was found dead in his bathroom on the morning of Saturday, November 5, after police received a 911 call reporting that a man had drowned in his tub. Homicide detectives investigated the scene, but it is unknown if evidence of foul play was discovered. His cause of death is yet to be announced.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," the singer's rep said in a statement released later that day. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
Martin, who was seen crying outside of Carter's home on Saturday, explained she is "still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality" in a recent statement, noting that everyone's "thoughts and prayers" are "appreciated" during this difficult time.