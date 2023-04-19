Aaron Carter's Former Publicist Questions Star's Death, Claims 2 Suspicious People Were At His House Before Passing
Aaron Carter's former publicist believes there's something fishy about the singer's death.
“We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest,” Kelly K, who represented Carter up until his death on November 5, 2022, said in a statement after the autopsy results were released.
“However, we know two people were at his house leading up to his death and are puzzled as to why those two haven’t been properly identified and/or investigated," she continued.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department previously denied there was any "foul play" involved in Carter's death.
“Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of Aaron Carter," they said to Rolling Stone in March. “To date, there has been no evidence of foul play found during the investigation. The results of Mr. Carter’s autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.”
As OK! previously reported, the "I Want Candy" crooner's cause of death was revealed on April 19.
“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and talking alprazolam. This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death,” the Los Angeles Medical Examiner report, obtained by Radar, states.
According to the report, the drugs found inside his body include a generic brand of Xanax called Alprazolam and Difluoroethane, a propellant used for aerosol spray, and his death was ruled an accident.
Carter's ex Melanie Martin doesn't believe the results, either.
"The results of the autopsy are not closure for me," Martin, who shares her 1-year-old son, Prince, with Carter, said in an interview.
"It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?" the 30-year-old continued. "I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."
As OK! previously reported, Carter's mom, Jane Carter, also took to Facebook to share gruesome photos of the crime scene, insisting there's more to the story.
"I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose. They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," Jane wrote.
