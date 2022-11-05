Aaron Carter Through The Years: See Photos Of The Late Pop Star
Aaron Carter was known for his upbeat pop songs such as "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq" when he rose to fame in the '90s. Unfortunately, the singer's life was cut short when he was found dead in a bathtub at 34 years old.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
2000
Carter, who is the younger brother Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, performed in 2000.
Aaron's second studio album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), was released on September 26, 2000.
2001
Aaron performed at an event in Santa Monica in November 2001.
2004
The musical artist made headlines when he was involved in a messy triangle with Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan.
2012
Aaron was seen at a movie screening in 2012.
2015
In June 2014, Aaron went on a Canadian tour where he performed songs from his album.
2017
In July 2017, Aaron was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Years later, he agreed to plea no contest to the reckless driving and was placed on probation.
2019
Aaron sparked concern when he stepped out looking frail in 2019.
Aaron hasn't had a good relationship with his family, and in September 2019, he was accused of sexually abusing his sister Leslie, who died of a drug overdose in 2012, when they were younger. He also accused Nick of abuse, but the dad-of-three denied the allegations.
2022
In September 2022, Aaron checked into rehab for his drug addiction after he lost custody of his son, Prince, 9 months, whom he shares with Melanie Martin.