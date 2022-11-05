Aaron Carter Through The Years: See Photos Of The Late Pop Star

Aaron Carter was known for his upbeat pop songs such as "I Want Candy" and "That's How I Beat Shaq" when he rose to fame in the '90s. Unfortunately, the singer's life was cut short when he was found dead in a bathtub at 34 years old.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."