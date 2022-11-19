Inside Aaron Carter's Teen Love Triangle With Hilary Duff & Lindsay Lohan
After Aaron Carter abruptly passed away at age 34 on November 5, tributes from friends and fans poured in, but the messages penned by ex-girlfriends Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan particularly tugged at the heartstrings.
What was even sweeter to see was that the Mean Girls star "liked" Duff's social media post, showing their alleged feud over the late "I Want Candy" crooner is in the past.
The red-headed actress, 36, and Carter dated for a little over a year from 2002 to 2003, with the romance first coming together while the latter was rumored to still be in an on-off relationship with the Lizzie McGuire alum, 35.
"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay," he shared years ago. "Then I didn’t want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary."
When Lohan was asked about the drama in 2003, she brushed off the buzz that she and Duff were at odds. "Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past," she explained. "He’s a cool guy. We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best."
Though the two women don't appear to be chummy these days, they've clearly moved on, and both recalled the happiness they felt during their respective romances with Carter.
"I am deeply sorry that life was so hard and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the mom-of-three wrote in a dedication post to her ex. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent."
Days after his death, Lohan told an outlet there's "just [a] lot of love there."
"So many [memories] from when I was so young, just that era of my life," she added. "And my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace and God bless."
As OK! reported, Carter struggled with his mental health and substance abuse throughout his life. His body was found by a housekeeper, and though the toxicology report from this autopsy has yet to conclude, authorities said prescription pills and more drug-related paraphernalia were found in his California home.