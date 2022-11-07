Lindsay Lohan Mourns Aaron Carter After Sudden Death: 'So Many Memories From When I Was Young'
Lindsay Lohan shared some kind words about her ex Aaron Carter, who passed away at 34 years old on Saturday, November 5.
“So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life … and my prayers go out to his family, and may he rest in peace and God bless,” the Mean Girls alum said in a new interview.
The TV star and Carter were linked in 2002 — when he was also seeing Hilary Duff. “I was dating [Hilary] for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went, and I started getting to know Lindsay,” the "I Want Candy" crooner said in 2005.
The red-headed beauty isn't the only ex to send their well-wishes to the Carter family, as the Lizzie McGuire alum shared a statement via social media.
"For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the 35-year-old said. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
As OK! previously reported, Carter, who shared son Prince with his ex Melanie Martin, was found dead in his California home.
"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," his rep said in a statement. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."
According to law enforcement, cans of compressed air and prescription pills were found in the bedroom and bathroom, but there were no signs of foul play or suicide note.