Hilary Duff Speaks Out After Ex Aaron Carter Is Found Dead In His Bathtub: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'

Hilary Duff had nothing but kinds words to say about her ex Aaron Carter, who was found dead on Saturday, November 5.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. "For Aaron — I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," the 35-year-old said. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."