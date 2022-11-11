Aaron Carter Admits He Was 'Always Suicidal' In His Incomplete Memoir, Which Will Be Released Posthumously

Carter also touched upon his rise to fame, in addition to his relationship with older brother Nick Carter.

“I started realizing how alone I was in the world because nobody really knew me, not even my own family. I didn't even know myself. I was popular, but I didn't have an identity," the "I Want Candy" singer said. “I remember locking myself in the bathroom of one of our hotel rooms and falling asleep in the bathtub because I needed more sleep. My mom broke down the door, afraid I was drowning in there.”

“Nick was my hero from about the time I could walk. He was eight years older than me, and aside from all the standard, cool big brother stuff, he also just happened to be in the biggest boy band in the world, doing exactly what I wanted to do. And he was happy to take me under his wing from early on," he continued.