Nick Carter Admits He Is 'Cherishing' Moments With Son Odin 1 Week After Sister Bobbie Jean Died

On Saturday, December 23, the wardrobe stylist was found unresponsive in her Florida residence, and she was later pronounced dead.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane Carter told TMZ in a statement. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," Jane continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."