Nick Carter Admits He Is 'Cherishing' Moments With Son Odin 1 Week After Sister Bobbie Jean Died

nick carter cherishing son odin after bobbie jean carter death
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 31 2023, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Nick Carter returned to his online platform one week after losing his sister Bobbie Jean Carter, and it looks like the pop star is leaning on his loved ones. The Backstreet Boy member shared a video on Instagram of himself playing golf with his son, Odin, and admitted he is "cherishing these moments."

Source: @NICKCARTER/INSTAGRAM

Nick Carter enjoyed a game of golf with his son, Odin Carter.

Although Nick continues to share content with his fans, a source told a publication that he's struggling with losing his third sibling. In 2022, Aaron Carter drowned in his bathtub after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, and in 2012, Leslie Carter suffered a drug overdose.

"Nick is having a really hard time processing the whole situation," an insider told an outlet.

On Saturday, December 23, the wardrobe stylist was found unresponsive in her Florida residence, and she was later pronounced dead.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane Carter told TMZ in a statement. “When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," Jane continued. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Source: @NICKCARTER/INSTAGRAM

Nick Carter said he was 'cherishing' the moments he spends with Odin Carter.

MORE ON:
Nick Carter
Source: MEGA

Bobbie Jean Carter and Aaron Carter tragically passed in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

OK! previously reported that Angel Carter shared an emotional message on social media honoring her late sibling.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what," the 36-year-old captioned a photo montage of Bobbie Jean on Sunday, December 24.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did," she added.

Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Nick Carter is having a 'hard time' processing the loss of Aaron Carter and Bobbie Jean Carter.

Angel was honest about the difficulties her family faced while growing up in the spotlight.

"I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life," the wellness advocate explained. "We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement."

"This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home. The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones. I love you BJ, you’re free now. 💔🕊️," she concluded.

OK! Logo

