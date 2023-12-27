OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Aaron Carter
OK LogoNEWS

Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in the Bathroom the Day She Died — Just Like Her Late Brother Aaron

bobbie carter death autopsy
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Four days after Bobbie Jean Carter died at 41 years on Saturday, December 23, new details are coming to light about how she passed away.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that first responders were dispatched to Carter's Tampa, Fla., home on Saturday morning, where they found her and rushed her to the hospital. She was later declared dead.

Article continues below advertisement
bobbie carter death autopsy
Source: mega

Two out of five of the Carter siblings are left.

The sheriff said deputies learned Bobbie Jean was on probation for cocaine possession when she died, but her roommates told the authorities she hadn't used any narcotics since she was released from prison.

The deputies did not find any narcotics or drug paraphernalia in Bobbie Jean's bedroom or bathroom, and there were no signs of foul play.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobbie Jean's death is under investigation, and her official cause of death will be determined later by the Medical Examiner's Office, as they are still waiting for toxicology results.

bobbie carter death autopsy
Source: mega

Aaron Carter passed away in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“Our office conducted the autopsy, and we are awaiting family to make arrangements to have her released from our facility,” a rep for the Florida medical examiner told RadarOnline.com.

bobbie carter death autopsy
Source: mega

Angel Carter paid tribute to her sister after she died on December 23.

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter
Article continues below advertisement

“Autopsy reports may take four to five months or longer to complete,” the rep added.

As OK! previously reported, Aaron Carter also tragically died in the same way after drowning in his bathtub. According to the autopsy report, the "I Want Candy" singer, who passed away in 2022, took Xanax and huffing compressed air before submerging into the water.

Bobbie Jean's mother, is now taking care of her granddaughter, 8-year-old Bella.

Jane Carter, who also lost daughter Leslie Carter in 2012, gave a statement about Bobbie Jean following the sad news.

Article continues below advertisement
bobbie carter death autopsy
Source: mega

Jane Carter is now taking care of Bobbie Jean's daughter, Bella.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane stated.

"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.