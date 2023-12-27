Bobbie Jean Carter Was Found Unresponsive in the Bathroom the Day She Died — Just Like Her Late Brother Aaron
Four days after Bobbie Jean Carter died at 41 years on Saturday, December 23, new details are coming to light about how she passed away.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that first responders were dispatched to Carter's Tampa, Fla., home on Saturday morning, where they found her and rushed her to the hospital. She was later declared dead.
The sheriff said deputies learned Bobbie Jean was on probation for cocaine possession when she died, but her roommates told the authorities she hadn't used any narcotics since she was released from prison.
The deputies did not find any narcotics or drug paraphernalia in Bobbie Jean's bedroom or bathroom, and there were no signs of foul play.
Bobbie Jean's death is under investigation, and her official cause of death will be determined later by the Medical Examiner's Office, as they are still waiting for toxicology results.
“Our office conducted the autopsy, and we are awaiting family to make arrangements to have her released from our facility,” a rep for the Florida medical examiner told RadarOnline.com.
“Autopsy reports may take four to five months or longer to complete,” the rep added.
As OK! previously reported, Aaron Carter also tragically died in the same way after drowning in his bathtub. According to the autopsy report, the "I Want Candy" singer, who passed away in 2022, took Xanax and huffing compressed air before submerging into the water.
Bobbie Jean's mother, is now taking care of her granddaughter, 8-year-old Bella.
Jane Carter, who also lost daughter Leslie Carter in 2012, gave a statement about Bobbie Jean following the sad news.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane stated.
"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private."