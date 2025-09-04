REALITY TV NEWS Denise Richards Requests Spousal Support From Aaron Phypers as Bitter Divorce Battle Rages On Source: Bravo Denise Richards requested spousal supports from ex Aaron Phypers as their divorce battle rages on. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards is asking Aaron Phypers for spousal support, a media outlet revealed after viewing the documents. In the court docs, she asked for Phypers to not get spousal support from her and for him to pay her. It might be an uphill battle for Richards, as Phypers previously claimed he has very little money.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Responds to Aaron Phypers' Divorce Filing

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers requested spousal support from Denise Richards, as he said he has no income.

When Phypers initially filed for divorce from the Wild Things beauty in July, he claimed to have no income and requested spousal support from her. He said she was earning over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances. Although Phypers listed their date of separation as July 4 in his filing, Richards interestingly wrote "TBD" on her response. Like Phypers, she acknowledged irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Wants Aaron Phypers' Mom to Testify Against Him

Source: MEGA Denise Richards wants Aaron Phypers' mom to 'testify regarding communications' she had with her about Aaron’s alleged 'abuse.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers abused her.

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Denise said of the alleged abuse. Aaron replied, telling a news outlet he has “never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone.”

Aaron Phypers' Response to Denise Richards' Abuse Claims

Source: Bravo Aaron Phypers denied any abuse allegations made against him by Denise Richards.