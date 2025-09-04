Denise Richards Requests Spousal Support From Aaron Phypers as Bitter Divorce Battle Rages On
Denise Richards is asking Aaron Phypers for spousal support, a media outlet revealed after viewing the documents. In the court docs, she asked for Phypers to not get spousal support from her and for him to pay her.
It might be an uphill battle for Richards, as Phypers previously claimed he has very little money.
Denise Richards Responds to Aaron Phypers' Divorce Filing
When Phypers initially filed for divorce from the Wild Things beauty in July, he claimed to have no income and requested spousal support from her. He said she was earning over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances.
Although Phypers listed their date of separation as July 4 in his filing, Richards interestingly wrote "TBD" on her response.
Like Phypers, she acknowledged irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
Denise Richards Wants Aaron Phypers' Mom to Testify Against Him
As OK! reported, their split has been messy, as Richards accused Phypers of abusing her and, though he denied the allegations, he insisted she has a drug problem and cheated on him.
On August 29, Richards handed over a list of people she wants to testify, which includes her ex's mother, Patricia Phypers.
Denise is looking for her temporary restraining order against Aaron to become a permanent one and said Patricia will “testify regarding communications” she had with her about Aaron’s alleged “abuse” he “perpetrated” on her.
She also said she plans to testify to “all facts pertaining to domestic violence perpetrated by” Aaron.
Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations
“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Denise said of the alleged abuse.
Aaron replied, telling a news outlet he has “never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone.”
Aaron Phypers' Response to Denise Richards' Abuse Claims
“These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful,” he continued. “Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”
When accusing her of having a drug problem, he insisted she’s “struggled with an addiction to Vicodin… mixed with Adderall and tequila” for “nearly a decade.”