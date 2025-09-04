or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Denise Richards
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Denise Richards Requests Spousal Support From Aaron Phypers as Bitter Divorce Battle Rages On

photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.
Source: Bravo

Denise Richards requested spousal supports from ex Aaron Phypers as their divorce battle rages on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards is asking Aaron Phypers for spousal support, a media outlet revealed after viewing the documents. In the court docs, she asked for Phypers to not get spousal support from her and for him to pay her.

It might be an uphill battle for Richards, as Phypers previously claimed he has very little money.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Responds to Aaron Phypers' Divorce Filing

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers requested spousal support from Denise Richards, as he said he has no income.

When Phypers initially filed for divorce from the Wild Things beauty in July, he claimed to have no income and requested spousal support from her. He said she was earning over $250,000 a month from OnlyFans, TV, brand deals and appearances.

Although Phypers listed their date of separation as July 4 in his filing, Richards interestingly wrote "TBD" on her response.

Like Phypers, she acknowledged irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards Wants Aaron Phypers' Mom to Testify Against Him

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards wants Aaron Phypers' mom to 'testify regarding communications' she had with her about Aaron’s alleged 'abuse.'

As OK! reported, their split has been messy, as Richards accused Phypers of abusing her and, though he denied the allegations, he insisted she has a drug problem and cheated on him.

On August 29, Richards handed over a list of people she wants to testify, which includes her ex's mother, Patricia Phypers.

Denise is looking for her temporary restraining order against Aaron to become a permanent one and said Patricia will “testify regarding communications” she had with her about Aaron’s alleged “abuse” he “perpetrated” on her.

She also said she plans to testify to “all facts pertaining to domestic violence perpetrated by” Aaron.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards' Abuse Allegations

Photo of Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards alleged Aaron Phypers abused her.

“Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages," Denise said of the alleged abuse.

Aaron replied, telling a news outlet he has “never physically or emotionally abused Denise — or anyone.”

Aaron Phypers' Response to Denise Richards' Abuse Claims

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Source: Bravo

Aaron Phypers denied any abuse allegations made against him by Denise Richards.

“These accusations are completely false and deeply hurtful,” he continued. “Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue. I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect. I ask for privacy as we navigate personal matters, and I hope that the public and media will refrain from spreading harmful and baseless claims.”

When accusing her of having a drug problem, he insisted she’s “struggled with an addiction to Vicodin… mixed with Adderall and tequila” for “nearly a decade.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.