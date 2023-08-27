Hugh Hefner 'Took So Much Viagra It Made Him Deaf': Playboy Founder's Ex-Wife Crystal Tells of Their Marriage H

Despite this request, the author, who spent five years as Hugh's girlfriend and five years as his wife, knows her memoir will expose the wealthy business owner as a misogynist, a narcissist and an extremely controlling person.

"You can't fault his timing," Crystal said about Hugh's death in September 2017. "He dipped out right on time. Hef's lifespan of 91 years, it ended on the cusp of #MeToo. Coincidence? I think not."