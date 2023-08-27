Hugh Hefner 'Took So Much Viagra It Made Him Deaf': Playboy Founder's Ex-Wife Crystal Tells of Their Marriage H—-
The truth about Hugh Hefner?
The Playboy founder's third wife Crystal Hefner has recently opened up about her life while dating and marrying the late magazine editor. The 37-year-old spilled it all in her upcoming memoir called Only Say Good Things, something Hugh had told her just before his death in 2017.
Despite this request, the author, who spent five years as Hugh's girlfriend and five years as his wife, knows her memoir will expose the wealthy business owner as a misogynist, a narcissist and an extremely controlling person.
"You can't fault his timing," Crystal said about Hugh's death in September 2017. "He dipped out right on time. Hef's lifespan of 91 years, it ended on the cusp of #MeToo. Coincidence? I think not."
"I was so 'Team Hef'," she stated, "and I still am to a certain degree." However, she explained some of the many restrictions and requests Hugh had for her when they were together.
Her late husband, who she met when she was 21 and he was 81, controled her life down to the exact color of nail polish she could wear. He even would tap her on the head when her roots were showing, indicating when she would need a touch up.
Crystal also had a 6p.m. curfew each night and was required to share a dinner of chicken soup with cream cheese and crackers. After dinner, she would participate in group s-- with her hubby and other Playboy bunnies.
"It was embarrassing. I don't know the most people there'd been in our bedroom at one time but – a lot. Pretty bad. We were like, 'Oh, now it's your turn.' Nobody really wanted to be there but I think in Hef's mind, he still thought he was in his 40s, and those nights, the people, the mansion, solidified that idea. He felt, 'I've still got it,'" she said.
She also recalled "Sunday Fundays" at the mansion when 200 young women would arrive. Crystal spilled that Hugh would take so much Viagra he started to lose his hearing.
"Hef always said he'd rather be deaf and still able to have sex. Weird," she added.
- Playboy House of Horrors: Hugh Hefner's Widow Vows to Expose 'Toxic Objectification and Misogyny' at Mansion
- Playboy Playmate Denies Mansion Was 'Cult-Like,' Claims Hugh Hefner Created A 'Supportive Environment'
- Holly Madison Confesses 'Graphic' Reason She Never Felt Concerned 'For A Second' Hugh Hefner Would Get Her Pregnant
The couple's age gap always left people wondering, she revealed, noting, "Everyone had questions. Mostly anatomical."
"Unremarkable," Crystal added of their nights together. "Whatever you would like, whatever you would think, or however you would want a night to go, well, it wasn't that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Looking back at her life now, Crystal explained that she refuses to regret her experiences but shared, "If that was my daughter now – it wouldn't happen. All I can say is that if you come from a happy, perfect, loving childhood, you don't usually end up with someone who was already 60 years old by the time you are born."
The Daily Mail reported on Crystal's comments.