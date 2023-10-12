Taylor Swift Is All Smiles as She Flies Solo at 'Eras Tour' Movie Red Carpet Premiere Without Travis Kelce
Baby let the games begin — Taylor Swift has arrived and the Eras Tour movie is finally here!
However, it seems she wasn't ready to make her red carpet debut with her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she owned the night with a solo surprise appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film.
On Wednesday, October 11, Swift arrived at The Grove in an Oscar de la Renta light blue gown, which had a floral detail and featured cutouts throughout its bodice and train.
The "Love Story" singer looked absolutely stunning, as she wore her hair clipped up into a faux bob with a few straggling pieces hanging longer than the rest. She accented her "Enchanted" ensemble with a shimmering silver diamond necklace, simple stud earrings and open-toed blue heels.
As for glam, Swift sported her signature red lip — of course — and added a pop of color with a beautiful blue eyeshadow look.
Fans in attendance at the event freaked out while greeting Swift upon her arrival. Some lucky supporters even had the chance to take a selfie with the pop star before she headed inside.
For her admirers at home, the "Blank Space" singer kept her Instagram up to date with a lengthy message expressing her love for Swifties on "premiere day" alongside a picture of herself posing with an exclusive cup moviegoers may receive at theaters worldwide.
"I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…" Swift's message read in part.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While social media users went wild over celebrities like Adam Sandler's appearance at the movie premiere, fans went even more crazy once Swift revealed Beyoncé had also been in attendance.
"I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹," Swift expressed of Queen Bey, leaving fans desperately daydreaming of a potential iconic collaboration.
And while many supporters were eager to see Swift and Kelce make their red carpet debut, a majority of fans were happy the "All Too Well" singer had her own chance to shine on a night that was all about her!
Plus, Swifties educated on their football information pointed out that the Kansas City Chiefs star likely was on curfew and had to be with his team ahead of their Thursday night, October 12, home game — which the blonde bombshell is suspected to attend.